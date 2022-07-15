Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
GINGER
“When teachers are saying, ‘I can go to Amazon and make $22 an hour — I’m out of here,’ how do we respond?”
A 16-year-old boy from Assumption was killed, and three other teen boys were seriously hurt, in a Christian County crash early Tuesday, state police said.
Four Central A&M High School students were involved in an accident Tuesday morning on U.S. 51.
The pilot of a crop duster was uninjured after his plane made a crash landing into a fence at Decatur Airport, authorities said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or CrimeStoppers (217-423-8477).
Here's the latest on Decatur-area businesses that are opening, expanding, moving or closing.
8M Illinoisans get drinking water from a utility where forever chemicals have been detected, investigation finds
Something as simple as drinking tap water is exposing millions of Illinoisans to toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body.
Police say the victim's version of what happened leaves them with questions.
Police said the driver's actions were "reckless" as he slammed into a St. Teresa teacher's car, causing terrible injuries.
Man and woman in same house are targeted in criminal damage attack.