Girls basketball regionals
Girls basketball regionals

CLASS 1A

Louisville (North Clay) Regional

Mon., Feb. 10

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (7) Farina South Central vs. (10) Palestine-Hutsonville

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Louisville North Clay vs. (11) Oblong

Tue., Feb. 11

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) Brownstown/St. Elmo vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City vs. Winner Game 2

Fri., Feb. 14

Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Effingham (St. Anthony) Regional

Mon., Feb. 10

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (8) Bridgeport Red Hill vs. (9) Cumberland

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (6) Dieterich vs. (12) Ramsey

Wed., Feb. 12

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (1) Altamont vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Effingham St. Anthony vs. Winner Game 2

Fri., Feb. 14

Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Neoga Regional

Mon., Feb. 10

Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (8) Martinsville vs. (10) Casey-Westfield

Tue., Feb. 11

Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (1) Hume Shiloh vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Neoga vs. (6) Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg

Thu., Feb. 13

Game 4 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional

Mon., Feb. 10

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (7) Okaw Valley vs. (9) Meridian

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Arcola vs. (11) Chrisman

Tue., Feb. 11

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) Central A&M vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Winner Game 2

Thu., Feb. 13

Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Decatur (St. Teresa) Regional

Mon., Feb. 10

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (7) Farmer City Blue Ridge vs. (9) DeLand-Weldon

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Mount Pulaski vs. (12) LSA

Tue., Feb. 11

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: St. Teresa vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Cerro Gordo-Bement vs. Winner Game 2

Thu., Feb. 13

Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Argenta-Oreana Regional

Mon., Feb. 10

Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (8) Argenta-Oreana) vs. (10) Bloomington Cornerstone Christian

Tue., Feb. 11

Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (3) Heyworth vs. (13)  Decatur Christian

Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (6) LeRoy vs. (11) Normal Calvary Christian

Wed., Feb. 12

Game 4 at 6 p.m.: (2) Warrensburg-Latham vs. Winner Game 1

Game 5 at 7:30 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Fri., Feb. 14

Game 6 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Nokomis Regional

Mon., Feb. 10

Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (7) Sandoval vs. (11) Raymond (Lincolnwood)

Wed., Feb. 12

Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (2) Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Hardin (Calhoun) vs. (5) Nokomis

Fri., Feb. 14

Game 4 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

CLASS 2A

Auburn Regional

Mon., Feb. 10

Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (8) Williamsville vs. (9) Waverly

Wed., Feb. 12

Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (4) Tri-City/Sangamon Valley vs. (13) Riverton

Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Auburn vs. (12) Beardstown

Thu., Feb. 13

Game 4 at 6 p.m.: (1) Pleasant Plains vs. Winner Game 1

Game 5 at 7:30 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Sat., Feb. 15

Game 6 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Gillespie Regional

Mon., Feb. 10

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (8) Staunton vs. (10) Vandalia

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (6) Gillespie vs. (11) Roxana

Tue., Feb. 11

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (1) Breese (Mater Dei) vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Alton (Marquette) vs. Winner Game 2

Thu., Feb. 13

Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Maroa-Forsyth Regional

Mon., Feb. 10

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (8) Monticello vs. (10) Maroa-Forsyth

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Fithian (Oakwood) vs. (11) Westville

Wed., Feb. 12

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (1) Bismarck.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Tolono (Unity) vs. Winner Game 2

Fri., Feb. 14

Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Newton Regional

Mon., Feb. 10

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (8) Newton vs. (9) Lawrenceville

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Mt. Carmel vs. (12) Robinson

Tue., Feb. 11

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) Teutopolis vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Pana vs. Winner Game 2

Thu., Feb. 13

Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Sullivan Regional

Mon., Feb. 10

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (7) Marshall vs. (10) Shelbyville

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (6) Fairfield vs. (11) Flora

Wed., Feb. 12

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (1) Paris vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Sullivan vs. Winner Game 2

Fri., Feb. 14

Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

St. Joseph-Ogden Regional

Mon., Feb. 10

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (7) Tuscola vs. (9) Clinton

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (6) Danville Schlarman vs. (12) Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Tue., Feb. 11

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Villa Grove-Heritage vs. Winner Game 2

Thu., Feb. 13

Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

CLASS 3A

Decatur (MacArthur) Regional

Mon., Feb. 17

Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (8) Eisenhower) vs. (9) Champaign Centennial

Tue., Feb. 18

Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (1) MacArthur vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Mahomet-Seymour vs. (5) Urbana

Thu., Feb. 20

Game 4 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Danville Regional

Tue., Feb. 18

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (2) Mount Zion vs. (7) Rantoul

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: (3) Danvile vs. (6) Champaign Central

Thu., Feb. 20

Game 3 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Lincoln Regional

Tue., Feb. 18

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (2) Springfield Lanphier vs. (8) Bloomington

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Springfield vs. (6) Lincoln

Thu., Feb. 20

Game 3 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Olney (Richland County) Regional

Mon., Feb. 17

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (1) Olney Richland County vs. (7) Charleston

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Mount Vernon vs. (5) Effingham

Thu., Feb. 20

Game 3 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Centralia Regional

Mon., Feb. 17

Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (8) Marion vs. (9) Carbondale

Tue., Feb. 18

Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (2) Mattoon vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Centralia vs. (6) Herrin

Thu., Feb. 20

Game 4 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Jerseyville Regional

Tue., Feb. 18

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (2) Highland vs. (7) Taylorville

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Jerseyville vs. (6) Waterloo

Thu., Feb. 20

Game 3 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

