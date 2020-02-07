Girls basketball regionals

CLASS 1A
Louisville (North Clay) Regional
Mon., Feb. 10
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (7) Farina South Central vs. (10) Palestine-Hutsonville
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Louisville North Clay vs. (11) Oblong
Tue., Feb. 11
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) Brownstown/St. Elmo vs. Winner Game 1
Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City vs. Winner Game 2
Fri., Feb. 14
Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Effingham (St. Anthony) Regional
Mon., Feb. 10
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (8) Bridgeport Red Hill vs. (9) Cumberland
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (6) Dieterich vs. (12) Ramsey
Wed., Feb. 12
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (1) Altamont vs. Winner Game 1
Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Effingham St. Anthony vs. Winner Game 2
Fri., Feb. 14
Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Neoga Regional
Mon., Feb. 10
Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (8) Martinsville vs. (10) Casey-Westfield
Tue., Feb. 11
Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (1) Hume Shiloh vs. Winner Game 1
Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Neoga vs. (6) Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
Thu., Feb. 13
Game 4 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional
Mon., Feb. 10
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (7) Okaw Valley vs. (9) Meridian
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Arcola vs. (11) Chrisman
Tue., Feb. 11
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) Central A&M vs. Winner Game 1
Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Winner Game 2
Thu., Feb. 13
Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Decatur (St. Teresa) Regional
Mon., Feb. 10
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (7) Farmer City Blue Ridge vs. (9) DeLand-Weldon
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Mount Pulaski vs. (12) LSA
Tue., Feb. 11
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: St. Teresa vs. Winner Game 1
Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Cerro Gordo-Bement vs. Winner Game 2
Thu., Feb. 13
Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Argenta-Oreana Regional
Mon., Feb. 10
Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (8) Argenta-Oreana) vs. (10) Bloomington Cornerstone Christian
Tue., Feb. 11
Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (3) Heyworth vs. (13) Decatur Christian
Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (6) LeRoy vs. (11) Normal Calvary Christian
Wed., Feb. 12
Game 4 at 6 p.m.: (2) Warrensburg-Latham vs. Winner Game 1
Game 5 at 7:30 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
Fri., Feb. 14
Game 6 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5
Nokomis Regional
Mon., Feb. 10
Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (7) Sandoval vs. (11) Raymond (Lincolnwood)
Wed., Feb. 12
Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (2) Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) vs. Winner Game 1
Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Hardin (Calhoun) vs. (5) Nokomis
Fri., Feb. 14
Game 4 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
CLASS 2A
Auburn Regional
Mon., Feb. 10
Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (8) Williamsville vs. (9) Waverly
Wed., Feb. 12
Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (4) Tri-City/Sangamon Valley vs. (13) Riverton
Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Auburn vs. (12) Beardstown
Thu., Feb. 13
Game 4 at 6 p.m.: (1) Pleasant Plains vs. Winner Game 1
Game 5 at 7:30 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
Sat., Feb. 15
Game 6 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5
Gillespie Regional
Mon., Feb. 10
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (8) Staunton vs. (10) Vandalia
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (6) Gillespie vs. (11) Roxana
Tue., Feb. 11
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (1) Breese (Mater Dei) vs. Winner Game 1
Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Alton (Marquette) vs. Winner Game 2
Thu., Feb. 13
Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Maroa-Forsyth Regional
Mon., Feb. 10
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (8) Monticello vs. (10) Maroa-Forsyth
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Fithian (Oakwood) vs. (11) Westville
Wed., Feb. 12
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (1) Bismarck.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin vs. Winner Game 1
Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Tolono (Unity) vs. Winner Game 2
Fri., Feb. 14
Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Newton Regional
Mon., Feb. 10
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (8) Newton vs. (9) Lawrenceville
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Mt. Carmel vs. (12) Robinson
Tue., Feb. 11
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) Teutopolis vs. Winner Game 1
Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Pana vs. Winner Game 2
Thu., Feb. 13
Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Sullivan Regional
Mon., Feb. 10
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (7) Marshall vs. (10) Shelbyville
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (6) Fairfield vs. (11) Flora
Wed., Feb. 12
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (1) Paris vs. Winner Game 1
Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Sullivan vs. Winner Game 2
Fri., Feb. 14
Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
St. Joseph-Ogden Regional
Mon., Feb. 10
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (7) Tuscola vs. (9) Clinton
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (6) Danville Schlarman vs. (12) Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Tue., Feb. 11
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Winner Game 1
Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Villa Grove-Heritage vs. Winner Game 2
Thu., Feb. 13
Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
CLASS 3A
Decatur (MacArthur) Regional
Mon., Feb. 17
Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (8) Eisenhower) vs. (9) Champaign Centennial
Tue., Feb. 18
Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (1) MacArthur vs. Winner Game 1
Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Mahomet-Seymour vs. (5) Urbana
Thu., Feb. 20
Game 4 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
Danville Regional
Tue., Feb. 18
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (2) Mount Zion vs. (7) Rantoul
Game 2 at 7:30 pm: (3) Danvile vs. (6) Champaign Central
Thu., Feb. 20
Game 3 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Lincoln Regional
Tue., Feb. 18
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (2) Springfield Lanphier vs. (8) Bloomington
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Springfield vs. (6) Lincoln
Thu., Feb. 20
Game 3 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Olney (Richland County) Regional
Mon., Feb. 17
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (1) Olney Richland County vs. (7) Charleston
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Mount Vernon vs. (5) Effingham
Thu., Feb. 20
Game 3 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Centralia Regional
Mon., Feb. 17
Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (8) Marion vs. (9) Carbondale
Tue., Feb. 18
Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (2) Mattoon vs. Winner Game 1
Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Centralia vs. (6) Herrin
Thu., Feb. 20
Game 4 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
Jerseyville Regional
Tue., Feb. 18
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (2) Highland vs. (7) Taylorville
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (3) Jerseyville vs. (6) Waterloo
Thu., Feb. 20
Game 3 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2