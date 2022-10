Girls state golf tournaments in Decatur for 12th year

DECATUR — Decatur's two public golf courses will welcome the best girls golfers in the state on Friday and Saturday for the IHSA Class A and AA girls state golf tournaments.

The Class A tournament will be held at Red Tail Run and Class AA at Hickory Point. This is the 12th year of the tournaments being held in Decatur — the first was in 2010, with no tournament held in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The tournaments begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday for each course, with 8:30 a.m. also the starting tee time on Saturday — 18-hold rounds each day. There are 12 teams and 40 individuals not on teams competing in each class. Each school can use up to six golfers, but only the top four scores count.

After the first day of competition, the field will be reduced to the top eight teams (and ties), and the top 40 individuals (and ties) not on the top eight teams.

Locally, Effingham is in the Class A field, as are Charleston's Delaney Meister and Madeline Sanders, Mattoon's Blair Powers and St. Anthony's Addie Krouse.

Defending champion Mount Carmel in Class 1A and Barrington in Class 2A both return.

Individually, Rockford Boylan's Ella Greenburg, who finished third last year, is the returning finisher in Class A. In Class AA, Yorkville's Mia Natividad, who was runner-up last season, also returns.