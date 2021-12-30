Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Businesses are beginning to bring some life into Forsyth
A woman was wounded in an apparent accidental shooting last week at an Indiana gun range, police said.
Police say a 30-year-old Decatur man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the 500 block of South Church Street.
Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program.
Police say Decatur man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the 500 block of South Church Street.
Just as the staff and owners of the New Moon Café were beginning to recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic, they were dealt another blow on Wednesday.
Stab victim's wound required surgery to repair.
Police said a history of violence at the Decatur Masonic Temple had them "monitoring the parking lot" early Sunday.
Police say she has a history of mental health issues and they've tried to work with her.
CHICAGO (AP) — An off-duty Chicago police officer shot and critically wounded a man during an exchange of gunfire after the man tried to rob h…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.