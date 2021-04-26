 Skip to main content
Golf
agate

Golf

Decatur Men’s Golf Association Tournament

First round played at Red Tail Run, second round at Hickory Point

Championship flight

Chad Burrus;68-74-142

Dave Hunt;74-74-148

Kraig Rogers;78-75-153

Matt Bean;76-81-157

Jack Thomas;79-78-157

Kyle Rogers;79-78-157

Zach Rogers;82-78-160

Mike Thomas;77-84-161

Jon Parker;82-81-163

Cody Redman;89-83-172

Luke Rogers;89-84-173

First flight

Craig Bundy;75-78-153

Brad Kane;76-79-155

Roger Lewis;85-86-171

Bart Hill;84-89-173

Bob Roth;88-91179

Second flight

Doug Teague;81-82-163

Bobby Holmes;79-88-167

Roger Call;82-88-170

David Gilman;93-85-178

Lance Amos;97-82-179

Bill Stewart;82-99-181

Mike Valdahl;89-96-185

