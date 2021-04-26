Decatur Men’s Golf Association Tournament
First round played at Red Tail Run, second round at Hickory Point
Championship flight
Chad Burrus;68-74-142
Dave Hunt;74-74-148
Kraig Rogers;78-75-153
Matt Bean;76-81-157
Jack Thomas;79-78-157
Kyle Rogers;79-78-157
Zach Rogers;82-78-160
Mike Thomas;77-84-161
Jon Parker;82-81-163
Cody Redman;89-83-172
Luke Rogers;89-84-173
First flight
Craig Bundy;75-78-153
Brad Kane;76-79-155
Roger Lewis;85-86-171
Bart Hill;84-89-173
Bob Roth;88-91179
Second flight
Doug Teague;81-82-163