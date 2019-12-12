Presidents Cup Results
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Thursday
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
INTERNATIONAL 4, UNITED STATES 1
Fourballs
Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods, United States, def. Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann, International, 4 and 3.
Adam Hadwin and Sungjae Im, International, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 2 up.
Adam Scott and Byeong Hun An, International, def. Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, United States, 2 and 1.
Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan, International, Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed, United States, 1 up.
Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen, International, def. Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland, United States, 4 and 3.