GOMEZ
He was serving a 65-year sentence for the brutal murder and dismemberment of his former daughter-in-law. Slover's wife and son remain incarcerated for the crime.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
An advanced practice registered nurse has resigned from the position at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after tweeting they would not prescribe Viagra to a "white male who votes conservative."
"He’s looking down and he’s very proud right now, you know that, right? He’s very, very proud," former President Donald Trump told the family of fallen police officer Chris Oberheim.
Victim has security video which helps police identify suspect.
Employees and customers of R Bar and Grille were informed the downtown restaurant will close indefinitely on June 30.
Decatur Police arrested a pair of juveniles related to a string of burglaries in Decatur.
A collision between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck early on Thursday morning sent the motorcyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Here are the top Central Illinois softball players from around the Herald & Review coverage area.
A 20-year-old Arthur man died following a collision on Interstate 72 with a vehicle driving in the wrong direction, Illinois State Police said.