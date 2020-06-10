Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs $43 billion budget that relies on federal aid, borrowing to overcome holes left by pandemic

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed a roughly $43 billion state spending plan that relies heavily on federal aid and borrowing to plug budget holes created by the coronavirus pandemic.

While spending in the operating budget remains essentially flat from last year, the total plan for the year that begins July 1 includes repaying $1.6 billion that was borrowed to fill a shortfall in the current budget, and $2.2 billion in required transfers to other funds.

The budget was approved by lawmakers along largely partisan lines during their abbreviated special session last month.

The budget provides increases for social services and public health, but spending in other areas, including public education, will remain flat.

“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the enormous role government plays in keeping communities safe and providing the tools people need to build better lives," Pritzker said in a statement. “While the pandemic has had a devastating impact on our state revenues, investing in our people will allow the state to rebound and recover from this pandemic as we safely reopen.”