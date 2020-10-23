Grand jury subpoena indicates prosecutors investigating former Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s controversial night of drinking

An ordinance backed by the mayor last fall allowed the city’s corporation counsel to decide whether to release full inspector general reports in investigations that involve a death, or that involve or could involve a felony, and that are “of a compelling public interest.” Lightfoot has said the full report in the Johnson case does not meet the standard to be publicly released.

A city Law Department spokeswoman Friday evening said that stance is the same.

“Our position hasn’t changed, and we won’t be releasing the report,” Kathleen Fieweger said in an email.

Ferguson has released some details of his investigation into the October 2019 incident where Johnson was found asleep in his car after a night out drinking with his driver, Cynthia Donald, and was then escorted home by police.

Donald has since filed an explosive lawsuit alleging Johnson regularly sexually assaulted and harassed her for three years. Robert McLaughlin, Donald’s attorney, said that he has been contacted by Foxx’s office about the allegations of sexual assault and plans to bring his client in for an interview with prosecutors.

The subpoena obtained by the Tribune predates the suit and Ferguson’s limited release of information.