Green card gridlock: When will Congress agree on a solution?

Then came the December compromise between Lee and Durbin, who had become the two opposing poles of the backlog issue.

“We’ve come up with a proposal that moves us in the right direction,” Durbin said of his agreement with Lee. “These families affected by this backlog are really going through hardship and concerns that no family should face. The sooner we resolve them, the better.”

Outside Congress, in online forums, debate over how to fix the problem grew tense and, at times, heated. Immigrant advocacy groups, lawyers and policy experts specifically zeroed in on the logjam of employment-based green cards — and often found themselves in the unusual position of opposing each other.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, the compromise from Lee and Durbin remains in a holding pattern while the two lawmakers determine whether they have succeeded at clearing the path of further objections.

———

Every year, the United States distributes about 1 million green cards based on various categories — to immediate relatives of citizens, refugees and asylum-seekers, and to foreign workers on temporary visas. Since 1965, there’s been a limit to how many spots can be given to applicants from any one country.