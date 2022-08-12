Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
GRIFFY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Plans to open movie theater in Forsyth in the fall, through the company GQT Theaters, have been canceled.
Mother says she finished assault with a brick through the window.
Boy had barrel of loaded gun shoved down his throat.
She is accused of acting as the driver when son sought revenge, police say.
Police say Decatur suspect helped himself to new Ford after owner had died.
Large, hostile crowd was present and won't talk about what happened.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
The ornate transportation spot located on the north side of the Maryland Street Walmart in Decatur is eye-catching to all who pass by.
He died while serving 65-year prison sentence.
Krekel's Dairy Maid on U.S. 36 recovered the human-sized metal rooster Tuesday afternoon after he was stolen earlier in the day.