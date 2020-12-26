Group marks coming of the new year with Kwanzaa event in downtown Decatur

DECATUR — The holiday season continued Saturday with a Kwanzaa event in Decatur's Central Park.
“This is a dedication to the new year,” Ada Owens said of the weeklong celebration held in the United States that honors African heritage. The holiday began Saturday and will continue through Jan. 1.
Owens is the event activities planner for the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum, which hosted Saturday's event.
In the past, speakers would give a presentation and participants would distribute food to guests inside a local facility. “But not this year, because of the social distancing,” Owens said, referring to restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, participants gathered in Central Park holding signs reflecting Kwanzaa's seven principles visible to those who drove by.
Barbara Owens stood in the 40-degree weather along with others to show her support for the celebration. This isn’t the first local Kwanzaa event she has been a part of. “We are coming out to support them,” she said about the crowd. “We’re doing what we can.”
A table was set up with the Kinara, a seven-branched candlestick with red, green and black candles, and the first fruits, which consisted of fruit, sweet potatoes and corn. A straw mat was placed under the symbols.
Gifts are often part of the celebration. “It’s important that we do something,” Ada Owens said. “It is such a good occasion to dedicate to the coming year. It can be celebrated by anyone.”
Celebrating various cultures is important to the event, according to Ada Owens. “That’s what makes us a great nation."
African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society board member Kevin Wilmot passed out four-inch pieces of wood with hand painted Kinaras on them. Wilmot worked for 20 years with African American youth and was a teacher at Harris School in Decatur. “And they keep asking me back,” he said about the event.
During a short ceremony, board member Lonnie Williams attempted to light the seven candles while Wilmot explained the importance of the principles.
Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits” in Swahili, is celebrated in various ways, but highlights the seven principles; unity, self-determination, responsibility, purpose, cooperative economics, creativity and faith.
Pastor Sam Owens gave a prayer to begin the event and spoke to the crowd with words of encouragement focusing on the first principle, unity, as its theme.
Belinda Young has attended the local Kwanzaa celebrations in the past. She said if the event was held inside with the usual festivities she would be sharing food, listening to speakers and dancing to music with others in the community.
“But this is a great celebration,” she said. “Even though it is kind of cold, we’re just enjoying it.”
2019 Kwanzaa event in Decatur
