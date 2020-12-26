Group marks coming of the new year with Kwanzaa event in downtown Decatur

Gifts are often part of the celebration. “It’s important that we do something,” Ada Owens said. “It is such a good occasion to dedicate to the coming year. It can be celebrated by anyone.”

Celebrating various cultures is important to the event, according to Ada Owens. “That’s what makes us a great nation."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society board member Kevin Wilmot passed out four-inch pieces of wood with hand painted Kinaras on them. Wilmot worked for 20 years with African American youth and was a teacher at Harris School in Decatur. “And they keep asking me back,” he said about the event.

During a short ceremony, board member Lonnie Williams attempted to light the seven candles while Wilmot explained the importance of the principles.

Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits” in Swahili, is celebrated in various ways, but highlights the seven principles; unity, self-determination, responsibility, purpose, cooperative economics, creativity and faith.

Pastor Sam Owens gave a prayer to begin the event and spoke to the crowd with words of encouragement focusing on the first principle, unity, as its theme.