Group pushing for Illinois graduated tax concedes defeat

SPRINGFIELD — Voters have rejected a proposal to abolish Illinois' flat-rate income tax for one that would take a greater share from wealthier taxpayers.
The outcome of Tuesday's vote handed Gov. J.B. Pritzker the first major defeat of his 22-month tenure. The Democrat campaigned on establishing a progressive tax which he said would make tax payments the same or lower for 97% of the state while those making more than $250,000 would pay on a graduated scale.
With 98% of precincts reporting as of 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, 55% of voters had cast no ballots in the contest, Associated Press unofficial vote totals show.
Dubbed the “Fair Tax” by Pritzker and supporters, it was to generate an extra $3 billion a year to help pay down an $8.3 billion backlog in past-due bills, fill revenue gaps in the state budget that lawmakers had hoped federal pandemic relief would fill, and billions of dollars more in debt.
“Now, lawmakers must address a multibillion dollar budget gap without the ability to ask the wealthy to pay their fair share," Quentin Fulks, chairman of Vote Yes for Fairness, said Wednesday morning in a statement. "Fair Tax opponents must answer for whatever comes next.”
Pritzker warned that defeat of the amendment would mean a general increase of the flat rate, 15% to 20% across-the-board cuts in spending or other painful measures.
The current flat-rate is 4.95%. The amendment would have applied that rate, or a lower one, to people making less than $250,000. For those earning more than $250,000, the rate would climb and top out at 7.99%
Both sides of the debate invested heavily in their positions, spending a combined $100 million on advertising. Opponents contended that Pritzker and fellow Democrats who control the General Assembly would not use the extra revenue to pay debts but to use it for new and expanded programs that the state can’t afford.
As for the rich, critics claimed they would leave the state, leading to a greater burden on middle-income families.
“It is clear that Illinoisans do not trust this Legislature and this administration to spend more of their precious tax dollars without restraint,” Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch said in a statement Wednesday.
Approving an amendment to the Illinois Constitution requires three-fifths majority approval, or 60% of all who vote on the question.
John Bouman, chairman of the group Vote Yes for Fair Tax, in a statement said: "The opponents of tax fairness, the millionaires and billionaires who are desperate to protect their own special deal, poured millions of dollars into false attacks designed to frighten and confuse voters."
Today’s top pics: Election 2020 and more
APTOPIX Argentina Maradona Hospital
APTOPIX Election 2020 Georgia Voting
APTOPIX Election 2020 North Carolina Voting
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Malaysia
APTOPIX Election 2020 Michigan Voting
APTOPIX Puerto Rico Elections
APTOPIX Election 2020 California Voting
APTOPIX Election 2020 Texas
APTOPIX Election 2020 Virginia Voting
APTOPIX Election 2020 Trump
APTOPIX Ivory Coast Elections
APTOPIX Election 2020 Kentucky Voting
APTOPIX Election 2020 Senate South Carolina
APTOPIX Election 2020 Biden
APTOPIX Election 2020 Michigan Voting
APTOPIX Election 2020 Biden
APTOPIX Election 2020 Missouri Voting
APTOPIX Election 2020 Protest Washington DC
APTOPIX Election 2020 Oregon Voting
APTOPIX Election 2020 New York
APTOPIX Election 2020 White House
APTOPIX Election 2020 California Voting
APTOPIX Election 2020 Senate Collins
APTOPIX Election 2020 Senate Graham
APTOPIX Election 2020 Biden
APTOPIX Election 2020 Wisconsin Voting
APTOPIX Election 2020 Governor Montana
APTOPIX Election 2020 Pennsylvania Voting
APTOPIX Election 2020 Arizona
APTOPIX Election 2020 Wisconsin Voting
APTOPIX Election 2020 Mississippi Hyde-Smith
APTOPIX Election 2020 Senate Ernst
APTOPIX Election 2020 Senate Kelly
APTOPIX Election 2020 Protests California
APTOPIX Election 2020 Protests Washington
APTOPIX Election 2020 Protests Oregon
APTOPIX Election 2020 Senate Daines
APTOPIX Austria Vienna Attack
APTOPIX Italy Armed Forces Day
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!