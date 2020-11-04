 Skip to main content
Group pushing for Illinois graduated tax concedes defeat
Group pushing for Illinois graduated tax concedes defeat

  • Updated
Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlines his plan to replace Illinois' flat-rate income tax with a graduated structure at the State Capitol in Springfield March 7, 2019.

 John O'Connor, Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD — Voters have rejected a proposal to abolish Illinois' flat-rate income tax for one that would take a greater share from wealthier taxpayers.

The outcome of Tuesday's vote handed Gov. J.B. Pritzker the first major defeat of his 22-month tenure. The Democrat campaigned on establishing a progressive tax which he said would make tax payments the same or lower for 97% of the state while those making more than $250,000 would pay on a graduated scale.

With 98% of precincts reporting as of 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, 55% of voters had cast no ballots in the contest, Associated Press unofficial vote totals show. 

Dubbed the “Fair Tax” by Pritzker and supporters, it was to generate an extra $3 billion a year to help pay down an $8.3 billion backlog in past-due bills, fill revenue gaps in the state budget that lawmakers had hoped federal pandemic relief would fill, and billions of dollars more in debt.

“Now, lawmakers must address a multibillion dollar budget gap without the ability to ask the wealthy to pay their fair share," Quentin Fulks, chairman of Vote Yes for Fairness, said Wednesday morning in a statement. "Fair Tax opponents must answer for whatever comes next.”

Pritzker warned that defeat of the amendment would mean a general increase of the flat rate, 15% to 20% across-the-board cuts in spending or other painful measures.

The current flat-rate is 4.95%. The amendment would have applied that rate, or a lower one, to people making less than $250,000. For those earning more than $250,000, the rate would climb and top out at 7.99%

Both sides of the debate invested heavily in their positions, spending a combined $100 million on advertising. Opponents contended that Pritzker and fellow Democrats who control the General Assembly would not use the extra revenue to pay debts but to use it for new and expanded programs that the state can’t afford.

As for the rich, critics claimed they would leave the state, leading to a greater burden on middle-income families.

“It is clear that Illinoisans do not trust this Legislature and this administration to spend more of their precious tax dollars without restraint,” Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch said in a statement Wednesday.

Approving an amendment to the Illinois Constitution requires three-fifths majority approval, or 60% of all who vote on the question.

Democrats Biden, Durbin, Newman win in Illinois

John Bouman, chairman of the group Vote Yes for Fair Tax, in a statement said: "The opponents of tax fairness, the millionaires and billionaires who are desperate to protect their own special deal, poured millions of dollars into false attacks designed to frighten and confuse voters."

Said Bouman, "Although the outcome is not what we wished, moving Illinois toward tax fairness while funding important priorities in every community is the work our coalition has been doing for years, and we will continue."  

