Group: Remove statue of Illinois' 3rd governor, slave owner (copy) (copy)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EDWARDSVILLE — Residents of a southwestern Illinois community want a statue of the state’s third governor removed from a public plaza, arguing that he owned slaves and used his power to protect the practice.

Nearly 500 people have joined a Facebook group that supports petitioning the city of Edwardsville to tear down a Ninian Edwards statue and also renamed a plaza with his moniker, according to The Edwardsville Intelligencer.

“Edwards’ legacy is one of causing misery and pain to thousands of Black Americans,” the group said. “Publicly honoring Edwards, as the city currently does, honors his harmful, racist beliefs and actions."

Edwards, who died in 1833, is also the namesake of Edwardsville, but residents aren’t pushing to rename the community of about 24,000 people roughly 25 miles from St. Louis.

Lifelong Edwardsville resident Kirk Schlueter started the effort after researching Edwards' history.

“This is just one way we can help the civil rights movement that is happening all over the nation and the world,” he said. “This is really a multiracial movement for equality.”