GUEST COLUMN: Order shouldn't be one size fits all

Just a few days ago, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended his stay-at-home order through the end of May, at which point it could be extended again. Unfortunately, this order continues the same one-size-fits-all, blanket approach across the state of Illinois to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois is a diverse state, and different regions have varying risks and needs.
Despite calls from across the state for a more regional approach to the crisis, and a plan to move forward toward an eventual re-opening, the governor has still not yet offered any plan to do so.
To jump-start this important conversation, we have unveiled “A Responsible COVID-19 Opening for Illinois.” We hope this draft plan can serve as a starting point that leads to a science-backed, responsible full re-opening of Illinois.
Our plan focuses on five principles we believe are necessary for pandemic response. These principles include maximizing transparency, equal treatment to similar entities, respecting constitutional freedoms, minimizing the application of government power and avoiding partisanship.
We have been vocal about insisting that disaster response is not the time to score political points with gratuitous attacks. At the same time, we must be willing to identify shortfalls in our government’s response. When pointing out areas for improvement, we must recognize that personal attacks and scorched-earth criticism limit both the flow of new ideas and the ability to adjust plans already in place.
At the core of our plan is a phased re-opening that relies on statewide standards, assessed at a regional level, and applied by local governments. Our plan doesn't call for immediate re-opening, but instead lays out a gradual process for this to happen safely. This regional assessment is a departure from the Pritzker Administration’s current response, which treats Illinois as a monolithic unit. While we all face the same COVID-19 disease, threat multipliers like population density and the presence of mass transit systems vary significantly across the state. Refusing to acknowledge these differences undermines the credibility of our state’s pandemic response and only makes people less likely to accept sound public health policies.
Our plan would allow a region to begin re-opening when its COVID-19 hospitalization numbers show stabilization or decrease for 14 days. Because positive case numbers are driven by sample composition and the number of tests performed, we are utilizing COVID-19 hospitalizations to track whether the disease is spreading or controlled. Completion of each 14-day stabilization period would initiate a subsequent move to a new phase of approved activities.
Our proposal also lays out responsibilities of the Executive Branch and the Illinois General Assembly. In addition to continuing functions such as safeguarding state personnel, administering the social safety net, and providing COVID-19 medical infrastructure support, we recommend that the Executive Branch institute a review of the necessity of state regulations that have been waived during the pandemic. In keeping with federal guidance, the state should also take the lead on emergency planning for critical industry, high-risk activities and mass transit. Lastly, we believe the General Assembly should return to Springfield during May and take up a limited agenda that includes passage of an FY21 budget.
We hope our plan can serve at least to begin a serious conversation on how best to move forward. The public deserves a plan that will outline how we will progress through and out of the crisis in a steady and deliberative manner. You can read our full plan at either of our websites, SenatorSchimpf.com or SenatorMcConchie.com.
State Senator Paul Schimpf is a Republican from Waterloo. State Senator Dan McConchie is a Republican from-Hawthorn Woods.
