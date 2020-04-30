GUEST COLUMN: Order shouldn't be one size fits all

At the core of our plan is a phased re-opening that relies on statewide standards, assessed at a regional level, and applied by local governments. Our plan doesn't call for immediate re-opening, but instead lays out a gradual process for this to happen safely. This regional assessment is a departure from the Pritzker Administration’s current response, which treats Illinois as a monolithic unit. While we all face the same COVID-19 disease, threat multipliers like population density and the presence of mass transit systems vary significantly across the state. Refusing to acknowledge these differences undermines the credibility of our state’s pandemic response and only makes people less likely to accept sound public health policies.

Our plan would allow a region to begin re-opening when its COVID-19 hospitalization numbers show stabilization or decrease for 14 days. Because positive case numbers are driven by sample composition and the number of tests performed, we are utilizing COVID-19 hospitalizations to track whether the disease is spreading or controlled. Completion of each 14-day stabilization period would initiate a subsequent move to a new phase of approved activities.