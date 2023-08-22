DECATUR — Police report getting introduced to the intended victim of a Decatur street shooting after he contacted them to identify himself and then asked for his shoes back.

Detective Sgt. Brian Earles said the shoes had been left behind around 9:22 p.m. Monday night after the shooting took place in the 600 block of East Leafland Avenue.

“We had a call about shots-fired and upon arrival officers located multiple spent shell casings and this pair of shoes,” Earles said.

“Officers also found a couple of vehicles with bullet holes in them. A couple of hours later the victim contacted us to say he was the one being shot at but he says he has no idea why and was not very cooperative with the police.

“We also had his shoes and he wanted them back.”

Earles said the shoes were a slip-on type and theorizes the man left them behind in his haste to flee the gunfire. “He said he had just been walking in the area at the time when the shooting happened,” he added.

