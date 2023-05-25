Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity organization believes housing is the gift that keeps on giving.

And it was hard to argue the point on Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of East Cantrell Street at a ground-breaking ceremony for what will become Habitat’s 70th house built in the city.

Jim Romano, the founder and CEO of construction firm Romano Company, built an existing Habitat house next door in the same neighborhood, a gift worth more than $100,000. That earned him a $50,000 tax credit which he gave right back to Habitat as the seed money for what will become the 70th home.

The rest of the cost needed to make it happen — $50,000 — was kicked with $25,000 donations each from United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois and the Community Foundation of Macon County, the first time those two organizations have supported a joint project together.

The 70th Habitat house, covering 1,100 square feet with three bedrooms and 1 ½ baths, should be all done six months from now. It will welcome a needy family willing to kick in 300 hours of “sweat equity” to help build the home and that family will pay off a no interest mortgage to make it their own.

Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Ed Smith said sometimes he meets would-be donors who say why give to a group that only manages to build one house at a time?

His answer is that the creation of a permanent, comfortable and safe place to call home pays community benefits that keep building and building. “Almost any study you look at will tell you that housing is the best thing to combat food insecurity, safety issues and to promote good outcomes for educational purposes for families,” Smith said.

“Housing is the number one factor in all of that and what we do at Habitat is to provide families an opportunity for home ownership.”

He said another question potential donors ask is whether Habitat ends up having to take its houses back from people who can’t make the payments. The answer, he said, is nearly always no. He said he’s been with Habitat for seven years and seen 20 mortgages paid off in just that time.

“Our clients become homeowners, they are invested and they are normally hard-working and paying off their houses is their goal in life,” he added.

Phil Romano, Jim Romano’s son and Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity Board president, said he followed the lead of his father, who realized that Habitat was building a solid future for all the community.

“My father has been very good about donating to specific causes and Habitat is one that he’s gotten very involved with and he’s just wanted to stay involved,” Romano said.

Photos: Habitat for Humanity's 1st 3D-printed home