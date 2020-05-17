Halas' grandson achieved his own success as Bears executive

CHICAGO — Michael McCaskey, who took over the reins of the Chicago Bears from his grandfather George Halas in 1983 before the team achieved its greatest moment two years later, died Saturday. He was 76.

McCaskey became the president and CEO of the Bears after Halas’ death in October 1983 — taking over for the man who founded the franchise and co-founded the NFL — and remained at the helm of the organization in a 27-year run, serving as the chairman of the board from 1999 until 2011, when he stepped down and was replaced by his brother George.

Michael McCaskey battled cancer for a considerable time. The oldest of Ed and Virginia McCaskey’s 11 children, he is survived by two children, John and Kathryn, and one grandson, Jackson.

“Mike was already successful in every sense of the word when he took over for George S. Halas after the passing of ‘Papa Bear’ in 1983,” the McCaskey family said in a statement released by the team. “We are grateful to Mike for overseeing arguably the greatest team in NFL history, and for his many years of service to the Bears and to us. The oldest of 11 siblings has many duties thrust upon him, not all of them pleasant, yet Mike handled them all with grace and patience.