The “Bubble”

Millikin University is as fine a college as there is in America. Their programs rival any in the country. If you take a tour of their Fine Arts department and buildings, you will see state of the art performance programs and leadership that gives every individual that dreams of the entertainment spotlight a wonderous place to make their dreams a reality.

The business school, liberal arts, nursing and other programs are as sound fundamentally as you can find in the world. It is a place that has a commitment to excellence and is pushing into the future with vision and financial resource that focus on enhancing the student’s journey into the real world. It is place of recognizable greatness.

Millikin doesn’t have many flaws. It is beautiful to walk through on a Fall day. The staff is talented, intellectually fantastic, well trained and journal articles are written from various professors and teaching departments that are read around the world. U.S. News and World Report ranks Millikin nationally every year. I can sing Millikin’s praises for days.

However, a flaw exists at Millikin. A flaw that if we polish and have a blacksmith repair will give Millikin an armor that is impenetrable. The flaw is Millikin’s “bubble”. The “bubble” I speak of separates Millikin form its home. It puts Millikin on a hill with a wall around it that takes it away from Decatur at times.

That “bubble” is not intentional. In fact, the Millikin powers that be will tell you they work with the city. They help the public and private schools. I’ve seen it. Yet a veil covers a hidden truth. Millikin puts into practice openness and connection but does little to connect to the children in most need. Millikin University has a way to pop that “bubble” it just needs for the Wizard to see Oz for what it has truly built.

I’ll be Dorothy and I’ll help the Wizard of Oz. I have very personal reasons to pull back the curtain. I am a man that has walked into the “bubble” that is Millikin and I graduated from Millikin in 1987 and a Decatur High school in 1983.

My father taught at Millikin for 25 years and help build the Staley Library into one of the best libraries of its era. He gave his blood sweat and tears to Millikin and I grew up sleeping, reading and studying in between the book stacks of the library he helped build. Millikin faculty and staff helped raise me from a child.

My mother passed away in Scovill Hall on Millikin’s campus. She died trying to further her education in one of Millikin’s classrooms. She had a brain aneurism at the age of 36 trying to become a nurse in Millikin’s nursing program.

Millikin is hallowed ground to me. I see it with reverence, and it is more to me than its programs and buildings. I cannot walk by Millikin without bowing my head and wincing in pain.

Millikin is special to me so when I point out a flaw I do it with hesitancy and pause. However, I think they are missing a key opportunity to do more than connect. They are missing a chance to lead out front, be a path to greatness and sanctuary for Decatur’s children.

Many of you know I’m a public-school teacher. I can leave no endowment and I have no political aspirations that would give me an office to shake the foundations of Millikin. To be blunt I am nothing but a proud MU alum who has been given much by Millikin and has nothing in the way of dollars and power to give back to her. Yet I do love MU so much.

Millikin can remove its hidden and perceived isolation by truly investing in Decatur’s children. Be of the city. I’m not talking about the county, state or country. Millikin does a fine job of recruiting and finding jewels all around this state and country. I’m talking about mining the gold that is the youth of inner-city Decatur.

Let the public high schools have a day on your campus. A Decatur MacArthur Day and a Decatur Eisenhower Day where you let students walk around with Millikin students that guide them and attend classes. Shut down the campus for them to pull back the curtain. Let them eat the food on campus. Invite them to sit it in various classes and see the transformative process college and Millikin can be. Make Millikin a dream that is visible and attainable. Help them touch what they walk and drive by every day. Make these high school days a joyous event. Welcome them and let them see your students perform, talk, debate, sing and dance. Let Decatur’s inner-city children see the magic they have right in front of them.

Generate scholarships that go directly to Decatur’s high school children in need. Create a system where an impoverished child’s eyes can see Millikin become a reality to them. I do not have the knowledge, resources nor the powerful friends to make this happen, but create 10 free rides for each high school. There are tons of talent gold to be found in Decatur’s public-school children. Go look for it in Decatur’s high schools.

Just know my love for the children I teach in Decatur Public schools was born on Millikin’s campus. It was gifted to me by Big Blue instructors who saw me grow from a boy into a man and challenged me to become a servant. Millikin took a Decatur west end rug rat who lived behind the TKE house on Millikin’s campus and gave me a home, a family and a destiny. Millikin, I’m begging you, give that family and destiny to another Decatur kid.