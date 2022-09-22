My Little Angel

I’ve had a hospice nurse in my life. It was an eye opening and humbling experience to sit and discuss the last days of your life with a trained professional that doesn’t really know the life you led or who you are. It is a weird feeling talking about and planning what you want for yourself at your ending. The discussion of what is to brace for is overwhelming.

My hospice nurse was kind. Patient and so intuitive she let me scream, cry, laugh, tell jokes and she let me walk on the dark side. Her listening skills were beyond measure and she would try to restate how I felt back to me so she could understand better my pain. I used her as a resource, but in truth I really wanted her to go away.

There is a suddenness and finite aspect that hits you when doctors and specialists tell you you’re dying. You fall into denial and ask if there’s been a mistake. Excuse making and reality checks abound in your mind. I grew angry from the beginning. I’d start to seethe and hiss when the doctors talked to me and I felt myself turning furious at their diagnosis and I started to shift blame and fault toward them.

It was not their fault. It was my fault. My denial of my diabetes and my lack of serious approach brought me to the brink. I’ve had a few years to reflect on my role in it and this is a confession letter. All my frailties were made by me. The doctors, specialists and nurses didn’t do it. I was completely to blame. I couldn’t walk by a piece of cake. I know every flavor at Baskin Robbins. I’ve never met a Girl Scout cookie I didn’t like. My wants and addiction led me to the painful journey I went on.

When I got the news of my impending health scenario, I blamed God. My mind locked on to the notion that my Maker brought this on and I fell into rage, anger and despair. I’ve always had a petulant relationship with my God. My connection to and through him was based on things got and things I wanted. If my team won at the buzzer, I gave God all the glory and when my team lost at the buzzer it was God’s fault. In my younger years I would beg God to let me win the race, election or game. If I lost it was because God made me lose or it wasn’t in His plan. I would beg, borrow, steal even lie to myself to gain a favorable outcome in God’s eyes.

My life on my kidney failure journey and my relationship with God changed in the meat section at South Shores Kroger. I had just finished a dialysis treatment that day. I was standing trying to get some steaks for dinner that night. My team was on its way to its way to a 0-24 season. I was soaked to the bone from a cold steady Spring rain. It was a drizzle I had to stand in for hours to complete my team’s game. I was just trying to get home and end the misery.

As a I perused the meat selections from behind me came, “Are you Coach Hale?” I said to myself, “What now?” I turned ready to brace for any attack and then there she was just standing behind me. A little girl I would later find out was 8 and was as quiet as a church mouse. I turned as her mother walked up to take her hand and her mother said to her, “Tell him sweetie.” The little girl walked over to me like “Cindy Lou Who” in “The Grinch that Stole Christmas” and said, “Coach Hale my Sunday school class prayed for you.” I incredulously said “What…why?” She said my mother told me about your story in the Herald and Review and I told my class and we prayed for you.” Her mother chimed in and said, “You have been an inspiration to us all.” My water works flowed and flowed.

I broke. I had torrents of emotion exploding in my heart, mind and soul. You must remember I had not had my transplant yet. I was close to receiving my miracle, but it hadn’t happened yet. There I stood in a meat aisle of a Kroger trying to process the kindness that had been extended to me. A little angel who knew me in no way had just laid a blessing on me. From my perspective it was a blessing I didn’t think I deserved and yet there I was lost in maze of blessing and grace. I knelt, hugged that little angel and felt hope.

All of a sudden, my life took wonderful turns. I had people I didn’t know walk up to me in Cracker Barrel ask if they could pray over me. I got social media messages from fellow dialysis sufferers asking for guidance. I was asked to speak at functions and churches about my journey. I committed to the task in front of me and I began asking millions of questions to my health care workers. I researched financial resources, technologies and specialists that might aid me. I worked to the best of my abilities and I helped my baseball players learn to fight in the hopeless battle. I embraced being around others in my darkest hours. I quit hiding.

I am no wise man. However, if I could give anybody that is suffering a malady or in a medical nightmare one gift it would be this simple concept to focus on. You are not alone. Be not alone. Fight not alone. Win or lose you need your team beside you.