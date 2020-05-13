‘Hamilton’ on Disney+ is entirely on brand for this Broadway musical

The fast-tracking of “Hamilton” to the streaming service on Independence Day weekend is a major pivot for the company. In response to the spread of COVID-19, Disney has delayed the debuts of most of its other theatrical releases, and it added “Frozen II” and “Onward” to Disney+ earlier than expected (“Artemis Fowl,” which was also set to hit theaters, will now debut on the streaming service in June). But it has not yet pushed any title directly to premium video on demand, as Universal did with “Trolls: World Tour” last month.

Is it a strategic move to bring even more users to Disney+, which has secured 50 million subscribers in five months? Or is it encouragement to shareholders, while the company’s resorts have remained mostly closed and sports cable channel ESPN has been left with little to cover? Maybe it’s simply to distract fans from the recent news that Disney has taken on billions of dollars in debt and more than 100,000 employees have been furloughed.

Regardless of the business-related motivations, the decision to release “Hamilton” early on Disney+ is a bold move that makes theater more financially accessible to the masses — a crusade for Miranda that is baked into the DNA of “Hamilton” itself.