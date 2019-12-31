Happy Noon Year
A 25-year-old pregnant woman was shot Sunday night on Decatur's northwest side, and the baby is in critical condition after the bullet struck his head, police say.
A 46-year-old Decatur man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after police say broke into a Macon home Friday morning with what was believed to be a firearm, court documents said Monday.
A country music festival held in Peoria for the past few years and that has previously featured Kid Rock and Willie Nelson is moving to Taylorville in 2020.
A Harristown woman was arrested and jailed Monday after police said she punched another woman in the head and knocked her out in a Decatur bar.
Attempted murder, aggravated battery and weapons charges have all been dismissed against Jamaal A. Jackson.
DECATUR — Margaret “Peggy” Madden passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at home in Decatur, Illinois at the age of 89. She liv…
Detectives in Decatur arrested a 60-year-old man they described as a methamphetamine dealer and found multiple weapons, including a shotgun under the bed.
PEKIN — Central Illinois Ghost Hunters (CIGH) owner Shane Cleer has been involved in paranormal investigation for nearly a decade and a half. …