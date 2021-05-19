‘Harry Potter’ anniversary specials set at HBO Max, TBS

Twenty years after “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” premiered in theaters, WarnerMedia announced two new unscripted Wizarding World specials Wednesday: a fan quiz competition series and a film retrospective.

The competition show, which will be four one-hour episodes, will include an at-home component for fans, the network said.

Both programs will be the first official TV versions of J.K. Rowling's expansive universe, although a live action series is reportedly in the works at HBO Max.

“To celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV event,” Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a statement.

“All Potter fans can gear up for this ultimate one-of-a-kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their Wizarding World knowledge. For fans who have always wanted to discover what it might be like to take the O.W.L. exams, this is as close as they are going to get!”

The specials will air over five nights on HBO Max, Cartoon Network and TBS later this year.

