Has baseball reached its endgame? A hypothetical look back at the demise of our national pastime.

"Thanks, Professor Rosenthal, and hello, students.

"As you know if you read my book, baseball was a thriving sport in 2020, with more than $10 billion in revenues, before it came to an abrupt halt that March and never restarted. It had survived many calamities, including two world wars, the Spanish Flu, 9/11 and the strike of 1994, but went out of business because of a combination of factors stemming from the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

"Things were going relatively well at the time, though millennials and Generation Z considered it too slow and were turning to other alternatives such as esports, which of course is now second only to the NFL in popularity. Some baseball players were making $200 million or more, and the value of some franchises was $2 billion-plus.

"But the spread of the virus that March forced all major sports to shut down, and baseball was the only one that did not survive. The owners and players tried to hammer out an agreement to return that summer, playing a half-season in empty stadiums with strict safety measures put in place.