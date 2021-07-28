 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Have you see this person? Macon County authorities ask for help

  • 0

DECATUR — The Macon County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying a person shown on a surveillance camera.

The department released an image and would like assistance "identifying this subject concerning a theft."

See the image here: 

See the new Illinois laws that took effect July 1

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News