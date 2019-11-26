He's a Mike Ditka 'lookalike,' not an impersonator, but make no mistake: He's a character

His Linkedin profile — yes, he has a Linkedin account for this gig — dates his Ditka look-alike occupation to 2005.

Feuling recalls winning tickets through a contest for a Bears playoff game on Jan. 15, 2006. Staley Da Bear, the team's official mascot, posed with him during the game, and they were shown on the giant video board at Soldier Field, he said.

"It was when Kyle Orton brought us to the playoffs. ... They brought (Rex) Grossman in to play the game against the Panthers. I was close enough to yell at the bench," Feuling recalls about his tickets on the 50-yard line, second row.

"I tailgated for four hours. ... People just took to me just like a magnet. They took a picture with me, they gave me something to eat, they gave me something to drink. I didn't have to pay for anything to eat or drink. They wouldn't even let me wait in line to go to the Porta-John.

"That was unbelievable. I was waiting in line, they go, 'Da Coach don't wait!' Boom! Thank God, I had to go."

Whenever it was that Feuling made his first Ditka appearance, he secured a trademark for "Da Coach" in December 2007, according to data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.