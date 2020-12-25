Herald & Review 2020 Newsmaker of the Year: First responders

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although healthcare providers rarely have a routine day, changes didn’t come strictly from the patients and their care. “The stipulations were coming down where we would have to do this, then you come in and things change,” Adams said.

“We were learning about COVID as quickly as COVID was coming out and everybody else was learning about it,” Catherwood said. “We had to essentially bob-and-weave with whatever was being thrown at us, just to make things happen so that we were all staying safe and keeping our patients safe.”

The job for the nurses this year went beyond medical realms. For many, they were the only faces patients would see. Families were not allowed into the hospitals. “Being the only support that your patient has, you’re the only one there, not only for the patient but for the family,” Pease said. “They may take their last breath with you there.”

Although the public has been encouraged to avoid one another, the nurses are grateful for the signs of gratitude they have experienced from the community. “How much they rallied around St. Mary’s, supporting us with letters and notes,” Catherwood said. “Those may seem very insignificant, but it was nice to hear that the community was supporting us and keeping us in their prayers.”