Herald & Review 2020 Newsmaker of the Year: First responders

DECATUR — The COVID-19 pandemic has upended most aspects of everyday life and thrust many community members into situations unthinkable a year ago. None of us could have imagined what we would be facing.
And while the past 12 months has produced numerous stories of perseverance, few exemplify the spirit of selflessness, public service and bravery than the community's first responders, who are the Herald & Review’s Newsmaker of the Year 2020.
Each year, we select a person or entity who had the biggest impact on the community. Last year, it was the Decatur Police Department. Philanthropist Howard Buffett and Decatur school Superintendent Paul Fregeau have been honored.
This year, the title goes to the legions of doctors, nurses, police officers, paramedics, fire department personnel and medical staff who have fought tirelessly this year to keep us safe.
Beau Hanger, a paramedic field supervisor, has been working throughout the city since the pandemic began. “It’s definitely been a little bit outside the normal expectations for the year,” he said.
COVID-19 wasn’t the only challenge paramedics faced in 2020. “Other things going on within our community have created some challenges for us,” Hanger said. “But we are fortunate and directed them well.”
The nature of a paramedic’s job is to adapt to the situations or obstacles. The year was filled with civil unrest, a hot summer and wet fall. “All of those things combined kept us on our toes,” Hanger said.
Along with keeping the patients safe, the paramedics had to take extra precautions for themselves and their co-workers. “Hopefully in trying times we can show that compassion and level of care for all individuals in our community,” Hanger said.
Paramedics are often the first healthcare contact with injured or sick patients. They have to be constantly aware and make sure they have adequate PPE and disinfected equipment.
“We frequently don’t have all the information that other parties would have,” Hanger said.
Although vaccines are expected to be available throughout the country soon, first responders know the end of the pandemic is not in the immediate future. “We still have weeks, if not months, of challenges ahead of us,” Hanger said. “It’s going to take everyone working together and continue to follow guidelines.”
Colease Pease works as a registered nurse in the COVID intensive care unit at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She said the tensions have eased in the past few months. “We’re still seeing a lot of cases,” she said. “The numbers are a little better, but people are still sick.”
The year has been a challenge for Pease. According to the ICU nurse, preparation is important for the success of her job. “You never know what’s going to happen,” she said.
The experience gave the hospital staff lessons for the future. “We are going to have other disease processes that are coming,” Pease said.
The nurses at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital learned to adapt to the continual change. “You never know what new stipulations are going to come out,” said Kelly Adams, a registered nurse in the COVID unit.
The latest vaccination has not eased any of their worries. “It’s too soon to know,” Adams said. “Overall the outlook on it is positive.”
Throughout the year, the nurses have found positive experiences. “The teamwork, how much we really do rely on each other,” said Crystal Catherwood, St. Mary’s Hospital nurse manager. “We help one another through the difficult times.”
The hours for their shifts did not change during the pandemic. “Nurses were banning together to pick up extra shifts,” Catherwood said. “A lot of them were working 48 hours or above.”
“For medical professionals and frontline workers, it’s really important to stick together and depend on each other,” Pease said.
Although healthcare providers rarely have a routine day, changes didn’t come strictly from the patients and their care. “The stipulations were coming down where we would have to do this, then you come in and things change,” Adams said.
“We were learning about COVID as quickly as COVID was coming out and everybody else was learning about it,” Catherwood said. “We had to essentially bob-and-weave with whatever was being thrown at us, just to make things happen so that we were all staying safe and keeping our patients safe.”
The job for the nurses this year went beyond medical realms. For many, they were the only faces patients would see. Families were not allowed into the hospitals. “Being the only support that your patient has, you’re the only one there, not only for the patient but for the family,” Pease said. “They may take their last breath with you there.”
Although the public has been encouraged to avoid one another, the nurses are grateful for the signs of gratitude they have experienced from the community. “How much they rallied around St. Mary’s, supporting us with letters and notes,” Catherwood said. “Those may seem very insignificant, but it was nice to hear that the community was supporting us and keeping us in their prayers.”
Tim May, battalion chief for the Decatur Fire Department, said since COVID-19 guidelines, they've had to adapt by taking extra safety precautions during calls. Crews of about two guys are now sent to the scene, what used to be three or four, in order to minimize risk of exposure, according to May.
"At one time we would have an overabundance of man power because you just didn’t know what to expect," May said. "Now we send in one or two just to scout out what‘s going on and leaving resources on the other side of the wall in case we need them."
The battalion chief added that new precautions haven't had a negative affect on response times, saying "it hasn't slowed down our treatment, it's just changed the way we approach a situation."
It's also changed the way firemen approach the job while back at the station, according to Craig Stevens. The 11-year veteran said firefighters take extra time to clean their equipment and vehicles multiple times a day on top of making sure they're all wearing masks before responding to an emergency call.
"I don’t think it’s made our job different from any other day," Stevens said. "We're not going to change because of COVID. We're going to be safe with everything we do, but we're still putting on our PPE like we always do when we go on a call."
Tucker Tool, a patrol officer with the Decatur Police Department for 12 years, looked back at the start of COVID to remember a stressful time in his career, as protests and demonstrations sparking from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis were making their way into Central Illinois.
Memorial Day weekend was "one of the busiest" periods he's worked as a patrol officer, according to Tool. "We were call to call and priorities were holding and we were trying to get to as many as we could. It was very overwhelming," he said.
As for COVID precautions, officers are required to be wearing a mask and gloves when interacting with members of the public, Tool said.
"We had to change some procedural things and do things a little differently, you know, you couldn't get together in groups and have your squad meetings," said Chief Jim Getz. "It also changed how we operated on the street."
Getz also addressed the difficulty Decatur police were facing in the early summer months that included anti-police rhetoric and the community seeing law enforcement in a negative light.
The police chief said that while it proved "really challenging" this year, the department works to reach out and build a strong community bond with the residents of Decatur. Meetings with organizations such as the NAACP Decatur Branch, neighborhood meetings and events where people in the community could interact with police officers had to be canceled due to COVID, Getz said.
"That required me doing a lot more one-on-one with people," which included meeting with Decatur NAACP leaders, city leaders and minority churches around the community, "to explain to them that we are doing it right here in Decatur. We're not perfect, but we like to say we're doing a whole lot right when it comes to keeping everybody safe," Getz said.
"Just because something's going on in another state, that doesn't mean that's how we're doing things here," he said, referencing incidents like the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
"It's those one or two incidents that we get every couple years that tries to make us look bad as a profession," he said.
