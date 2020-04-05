Herald & Review All-Area Wrestling Team

106 pounds — Calvin Miller, Fr., Shelbyville
Miller made a big impression in his freshman year, winning regionals and posting a 38-10 record. Miller went on to qualify to the Class 1A state tournament and won his first-round match.
113 — Shaundell Watson, Fr., MacArthur
Watson joined four MacArthur teammates in advancing to the Class 2A sectionals. The freshman was key in the Generals winning the Clinton Invitational and he impressed Generals coach Alvin Jackson with his coach-ability.
120 — Cameron Lee, Jr., MacArthur
MacArthur's Lee made his second trip to the Class 2A state meet, this time at 120 pounds after qualifying at 113 last season. Lee, a junior, was 22-9.
126 — Tristin Garrett, Sr., Mount Zion
Mount Zion's Garrett, a senior, won a regional championship for the Braves at the Class 1A Jacksonville ISD regional. Garrett advanced to the state meet after a second-place finish at sectionals and won his first round match with a pin.
132 — Austin McConaha, Sr., Monticello
Monticello's McConaha won a medal at the Class 1A state tournament with a fifth-place finish. The senior set a record for fastest pin fall (21 seconds) during his fifth-place match and his 44-13 record set a Sages record for most wins in a season.
138 — Ethan O'Linc, Sr. Monticello
Monticello's O'Linc made his fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament, taking sixth place this year. O'Linc finished third at the Robinson regional but then bounced back and captured the championship at the Vandalia Sectional.
145 — Billy Tucker, Sr., MacArthur
MacArthur's Tucker won the 2A regional title at Mattoon and kept his strong performances rolling with a sectional championship at Mascoutah. Tucker (26-5)made his first state tournament appearance and won his opening round match in a major decision 15-3.
152 — Lukas Eagle, Sr., Mount Zion
Mount Zion's Eagle was both a regional and sectional champion on his way to a third-place finish at the Class 1A state meet. Eagle won his final match in dramatic fashion with a 3-2 victory in an ultimate tiebreaker.
160 — Makail Stanley, Sr., Argenta-Oreana
Argenta-Oreana's Stanley became the first Bomber state medalist since the 2013-14 season with a fifth-place finish at 160 pounds. Stanley won many tournament championships, including meets at PORTA, Clinton, Argenta and Prairie Central.
170 — Caden Owens, Sr., Mount Zion
Owens continued his family's tradition at excelling at wrestling at Mount Zion, including his two-time state-champion uncle Brad Owens. Owens, a senior, advanced to the 1A Vandalia Sectional this season.
182 — Matt Kerr, Sr., Monticello
Monticello's Matt Kerr had another strong year, winning the Cumberland Invite as well as the Class 1A Robinson Regional at 182 pounds. He was regularly ranked among the top wrestlers in the state at 182 by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.
195 — Brayden Doyle, Sr., Charleston
Doyle went from the football field, where he was a running back and defensive end, to the mat where he became Class 2A regional champion. He was also tournament champion at the Urbana and Eastern Illinois Invites.
220 — Adam Maxwell, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham
Maxwell dropped down from heavyweight to 220 pounds, helping the senior win the 1A Jacksonville Regional and Vandalia Sectional titles. Maxwell went on to finish in third place at 220 at the state tournament.
285 — Ethan Badon, Fr., MacArthur
MacArthur's Ethan Badon moved seamlessly from his role as a lineman on the Generals' football team to heavyweight wrestler. The freshman advanced to the Class 2A Mascoutah sectional after a third-place finish at the Mattoon regional.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
