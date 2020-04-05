Herald & Review All-Area Wrestling Team

182 — Matt Kerr, Sr., Monticello

Monticello's Matt Kerr had another strong year, winning the Cumberland Invite as well as the Class 1A Robinson Regional at 182 pounds. He was regularly ranked among the top wrestlers in the state at 182 by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.

195 — Brayden Doyle, Sr., Charleston

Doyle went from the football field, where he was a running back and defensive end, to the mat where he became Class 2A regional champion. He was also tournament champion at the Urbana and Eastern Illinois Invites.

220 — Adam Maxwell, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham

Maxwell dropped down from heavyweight to 220 pounds, helping the senior win the 1A Jacksonville Regional and Vandalia Sectional titles. Maxwell went on to finish in third place at 220 at the state tournament.

285 — Ethan Badon, Fr., MacArthur

MacArthur's Ethan Badon moved seamlessly from his role as a lineman on the Generals' football team to heavyweight wrestler. The freshman advanced to the Class 2A Mascoutah sectional after a third-place finish at the Mattoon regional.

