Herald & Review Christmas favorites

Donnette Beckett, staff writer

Favorite holiday movie: "Elf." I can quote most of it.

Favorite Christmas carol: My favorite can be considered a Christmas carol or song. It is spiritual yet is a popular melody: "Christmas Time Again" by the heavy metal band Extreme.

Favorite holiday activity: Shopping with my oldest child. We want to be in the stores after they are ready for the holidays.

Favorite holiday food: Anything chocolate and peppermint, or a good cheeseball; maybe sugar cookies.

Favorite Christmas present received: My husband searched for years to find me an authentic RCA Nipper dog. I had almost given up ever finding one. It's not just the gift, but the work and thought that went into it.

Tabitha Bolt, circulation district manager

Favorite holiday movie: "A Christmas Story"

Favorite holiday activity: Watching my kids open presents.

Favorite holiday food: Sugar cookies.

Favorite Christmas present received: Crockpot because I love cooking.

Tim Cain, Central Illinois dialogue editor

Favorite holiday movie: "A Christmas Story"

Favorite Christmas carol: Secular: "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," Darlene Love. Religious: "Oh, Little Town of Bethlehem"

Favorite holiday activity: Drinking hot chocolate and waiting for spring.

Favorite holiday food: Anything with almond bark.

Favorite Christmas present received: A die-cut matted and framed autographed 18x12 photo of my baseball hero Harmon Killebrew hitting his 500th career home run.

Dara Lopez, consumer specialist

Favorite holiday movie: "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Favorite Christmas carol: "Jingle Bell Rock"

Favorite holiday activity: Baking sweets.

Favorite holiday food: Green bean casserole.

Favorite Christmas present received: The time I get with my family. I like it when I can make my family happy; this is the easiest time of year to do so.

Lynda Margerum, newsroom assistant

Favorite holiday movie: "A Christmas Carol," the original

Favorite Christmas carol: "Rockin' around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee

Favorite holiday activity: Decorating the tree with grandkids and going to see the light shows.

Favorite holiday food: Homemade tamales — my daughter makes them every year.

Favorite Christmas present received: Homemade cards from my grandbabies.

Scott Perry, local news editor

Favorite holiday movie: While I spend a lot of time watching Hallmarky shows this time of the year, my favorite movie is "It's a Wonderful Life."

Favorite Christmas carol: I have two songs that come to mind simply because of the silly way family members channel their inner Elvis and put their own spin on them — my sister belting out "Christmas" at the start of "Santa Claus is Back in Town" and my kids offering up "A humma humma blue Christmas" as the start of "Blue Christmas." Makes me smile just thinking about it.

Favorite holiday activity: Taking in all the Christmas lights.

Favorite holiday food: The problem is there isn't much I don't like, which is leading to a bigger belly that, combined with my greying beard, makes me look more and more like the jolly ol' elf with each new year.

Favorite Christmas present received: The love of Jesus Christ. It is the reason for the season after all.

Allison Petty, Central Illinois executive editor

Favorite holiday movie: "The Shop Around the Corner"

Favorite Christmas carol: "Angels We Have Heard on High"

Favorite holiday activity: Shopping for gifts, but only up until roughly Dec. 15. After that, everything descends into a chaotic spiral of panic-buying and regret.

Favorite holiday food: Sweet potatoes.

Favorite Christmas present received: A long-running joke in my family is that all the women say they want "peace, love and a clean house" for Christmas. Last year, my mother gave me a lighted diorama, but she added a label that said "peace, love and a clean house" to the display — the closest she could get to giving me what we've always wanted.

Taylor Vidmar, staff writer

Favorite holiday movie: "Home Alone"

Favorite Christmas carol: "O Holy Night," played on the organ by my mom at Christmas Eve mass.

Favorite holiday activity: Spending time with all my extended family at my grandparents' house.

Favorite holiday food: Christmas cookies and my grandpa's eggnog.

Favorite Christmas present received: In 2007 Santa gave me Julie's "hoops" basketball outfit and accessories set for my American Girl doll, and fifteen years later, I have yet to be as excited about anything.

Valerie Wells, staff writer

Favorite holiday movie: "A Christmas Carol" with Alistair Sim as Scrooge

Favorite Christmas carol: "Silent Night"

Favorite holiday activity: Decorating the tree and the house and the critters if they don't run fast enough.

Favorite holiday food: Chocolate-covered cherries.

Favorite Christmas present received: My brother gave me a makeup mirror when I was 12, and I still have it, it still works, and I use it every day. I won't say how long ago that was except to point out that they made stuff to last in those days.