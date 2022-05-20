Herald & Review hosting job fair to connect local workers with available jobs

It's a common refrain from Central Illinois employers: We need workers.

Help wanted signs on businesses and social channels are almost as prevalent as those pesky dandelions in your lawn.

In an effort to help Decatur and Macon County businesses fill those vacant positions, the Herald & Review is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, May 25.

Job seekers are encouraged to come and engage with a wide variety of potential employers, all located under one roof. Participating businesses are ready to hire, so attendees are encouraged to come dressed for success and with plenty of resumes.

Businesses across a wide range of industries are participating including financial institutions, education, health care, local government, law enforcement, and more.

The job fair will be take place at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The worker shortage is negatively affecting our local communities,” said Dan Adams, president of Central Illinois Media, which includes the Herald & Review.

For participating employers, Adams said the event will offer them an opportunity to connect with job seekers in person.

“This in-person job fair is a proven tactic in our arsenal of solutions we use to help employers find workers," he said. "With the labor shortage putting job seekers in the driver’s seat, the job fair gives businesses the chance to make a personal connection with candidates."

Adams said the job fair is an opportunity for businesses to "sell themselves" and all they have to offer to potential employees.

"While pay is still a significant incentive, businesses now have to take the time to find out what a candidate wants and present a value proposition that goes beyond salary."

With Decatur offering easy access to both Bloomington and Champaign, employers can expand their recruitment efforts to surrounding areas to attract a commuter market.

Businesses who want to be part of the job fair should contact Jeanette Collier at jcollier@herald-review.com or 309- 820-3219. They can also sign up at or sign up at go.herald-review.com/decaturjobfair

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

