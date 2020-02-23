Herald & Review journalists want to meet you

1961: The Buick Skylark is on sale at T.E. Highfield, owner of Highfield Buick Co. Shown with the new two-door sports coupe recently unveiled by the Buick Motor Division, General Motors Corp., is Robert T. Mueller.
1962: Mercury Meteor is the new medium-size car shown with Lee Pieck, sales manager for H.G. Wonderlin Co. The car has a 116-1/2-inch wheel base and si 203 inches long. It has a six or optional V-8 engine.
1946: This new super 6 Hudson sedan has just been received by Landers and Co. the first of the three different Hudson models being offered this year. Guy and Jim Landers Jr., are looking over the 102-horsepower car.
1945: The Buick will be on display at Highfield Buick Co. The new cars incorporate materials which have not been available since 1941. The Buick Co. plans to manufacturer more than one-half million cars per year.
1948: The official showing of the Mercury will be at Nolen Motor Co. The automobile has 110 horsepower, eight cylinder V type engine, new cooling system, broad windshield, fresh air ventilation and wide chair high seats for greater driving ease and roominess.
1945: P.N. "Woody" Clark, sales manager, left and Chester E. Cooper, local Oldsmobile dealer, look over the latest club sedan, just received from the factory. This model shows the new trend in longer fenders and smooth streamlining which characterizes post-war automobile styling.
1940: An entirely new Ford body has been made and the wheel base has been extended to 114-inches and the spring base to 125. Improvements have been made in riding qualities. A super deluxe line has been added to the Ford line of cars. This is a six-passenger town sedan.
1954: The Chevrolet went on display at the El Bauer Chevrolet Co. First of the new models to be displayed, it features many body and motor changes. Sedans have been lowered 2-1/2-inches, but passenger room has been increased. This year marks the first V-8 engine offered on a Chevrolet in 35 years. It will deliver 162 horsepower and has a valve-in-head design. Among other changes, front and rear suspensions have been revamped, optional overdrive is offered and all cars have a new sweep-sight windshield and tubeless tires. A power package is offered at extra cost that will boost horsepower rating to 180.
1941: Distinctive new styling characterizes the Buick for 1942. New streamlined fenders are carried into both front and rear doors and the body design provides greater width in both front and rear seats.
1949: Not a toy, this Crosley Hot Shot will be used by Weill's Linoleum & Rug Co. to speed service. The roadster is the first of its model in the Midwest outside Chiccago. Joe Coffey is the Decatur Crosley dealer. The model, which has reached a speed of 84 miles an hour, is being turned out in the Marion, Ind., factory at the rate of only about a half dozen a day because of a shortage of parts.
1949: This is the Coupe de Ville the new Cadillac model that looks like a convertible but has a rigid steel top. The first in Decatur was placed in the showroom of J.L. Tallman. Except for the rigid top and new leather and cloth upholstery it is the same as the Cadillac '62 convertible.
1961: Jaguars are on display at Kilborns. The 3.8 sedan, left and roadster XKE, right, are English cars. The sedan offers Borg-Warner automatic transmission and power steering. The roadster, a new car, succeeds the XKSS model.
1988: From left, Jim Schoenberg, Gwen Miller, Ron Miller, Lacy Miller, 5, Kim Braun, John, Kevin Underwood are members of the Illinois Valley Oldsmobile Club. Kevin owns a 1978 Toronado, 1969 Vista Cruiser station wagon, 1972 Cutlass and a 1939 street rod.
FROM THE HERALD & REVIEW ARCHIVES: Cars of the past
1 of 31
1959 Austin Health is a British built sports car sold by Kilborn Inc.
H&R file photo
1983: The Golden Spirit T-top's seats are German leather, heated, of course, and the hood ornament as well as parts of the steering wheel are 24-carat gold.
H&R file photo
1981: Cadillac Cimarron is the Cadillac's entry in the down-sized auto sweepstakes on display in Tallmans. The auto is one of 242 on display nationwide. Cost is $12,500.
H&R file photo
1961: The Buick Skylark is on sale at T.E. Highfield, owner of Highfield Buick Co. Shown with the new two-door sports coupe recently unveiled by the Buick Motor Division, General Motors Corp., is Robert T. Mueller.
1962: Mercury Meteor is the new medium-size car shown with Lee Pieck, sales manager for H.G. Wonderlin Co. The car has a 116-1/2-inch wheel base and si 203 inches long. It has a six or optional V-8 engine.
H&R file photo
1938: The LaSalle is lower and larger, with an improved vision arrangement is the five passenger touring sedan. The car is on display by J.L. Tallman.
H&R file photo
1993: The Buick Roadmaster estate wagon is powerful, roomy and comfortable and offers decent mileage as well.
H&R file photo
1946: This new super 6 Hudson sedan has just been received by Landers and Co. the first of the three different Hudson models being offered this year. Guy and Jim Landers Jr., are looking over the 102-horsepower car.
H&R file photo
1945: The Buick will be on display at Highfield Buick Co. The new cars incorporate materials which have not been available since 1941. The Buick Co. plans to manufacturer more than one-half million cars per year.
H&R file photo
1948: The official showing of the Mercury will be at Nolen Motor Co. The automobile has 110 horsepower, eight cylinder V type engine, new cooling system, broad windshield, fresh air ventilation and wide chair high seats for greater driving ease and roominess.
H&R file photo
1945: P.N. "Woody" Clark, sales manager, left and Chester E. Cooper, local Oldsmobile dealer, look over the latest club sedan, just received from the factory. This model shows the new trend in longer fenders and smooth streamlining which characterizes post-war automobile styling.
H&R file photo
1940: An entirely new Ford body has been made and the wheel base has been extended to 114-inches and the spring base to 125. Improvements have been made in riding qualities. A super deluxe line has been added to the Ford line of cars. This is a six-passenger town sedan.
H&R & Review
1993: The Cadillac Seville has high styling and first-rate technology, it's a pleasure to drive.
H&R file photo
1949: The Dodge Coronet Sedan went on display at the B.B. Burns Co. Inc. It is lower, shorter and narrower outside--higher, longer and wider inside.
H&R file photo
1954: The Chevrolet went on display at the El Bauer Chevrolet Co. First of the new models to be displayed, it features many body and motor changes. Sedans have been lowered 2-1/2-inches, but passenger room has been increased. This year marks the first V-8 engine offered on a Chevrolet in 35 years. It will deliver 162 horsepower and has a valve-in-head design. Among other changes, front and rear suspensions have been revamped, optional overdrive is offered and all cars have a new sweep-sight windshield and tubeless tires. A power package is offered at extra cost that will boost horsepower rating to 180.
H&R file photo
1987: The 1950 Mercury has been chopped just inches above the roadway.
H&R file photo
1975: A 1938 Cadillac convertible sedan was used by Presidents Roosevelt, Truman and Eisenhower.
H&R file photo
1960: Decatur's old landmark, the Transfer Hosue, towers over the Anglia, an English-built Ford now on sale at H.G. Wonderlin & Co.
H&R file photo
1982: The Weaver's convertible is the first Chrysler LeBaron delivered to Decatur.
H&R file photo
1985: Mike Atkinson of Bethany 1971 Malibu is as sharp as the license plate.
H&R file photo
1964: Vernon Jarvis, operator of Decatur Flying Service, was awarded the Miller Trophy for his 1929 Mercedes Benz in the Birthplace of Speed Antique and Classic Car Meet.
H&R file photo
1976: James Benton, left, points out to his son, Bruce the front grill of a 1953 Mercedes 300S Roadster. Only 71 were made.
H&R file photo
1941: Distinctive new styling characterizes the Buick for 1942. New streamlined fenders are carried into both front and rear doors and the body design provides greater width in both front and rear seats.
H&R file photo
1949: Not a toy, this Crosley Hot Shot will be used by Weill's Linoleum & Rug Co. to speed service. The roadster is the first of its model in the Midwest outside Chiccago. Joe Coffey is the Decatur Crosley dealer. The model, which has reached a speed of 84 miles an hour, is being turned out in the Marion, Ind., factory at the rate of only about a half dozen a day because of a shortage of parts.
H&R file photo
1949: This is the Coupe de Ville the new Cadillac model that looks like a convertible but has a rigid steel top. The first in Decatur was placed in the showroom of J.L. Tallman. Except for the rigid top and new leather and cloth upholstery it is the same as the Cadillac '62 convertible.
H&R file photo
1988: Winning team of the Decatur Celebration road rally will win a 1978 Olds Starfire.
H&R file photo
1938: Equipped with double action brakes and the new type of air foam cushions, the 1939 Hudson is on display at Ireland-Thornton showrooms. This is the country club 8 cylinder sedan.
H&R file photo
1961: Jaguars are on display at Kilborns. The 3.8 sedan, left and roadster XKE, right, are English cars. The sedan offers Borg-Warner automatic transmission and power steering. The roadster, a new car, succeeds the XKSS model.
H&R file photo
1975: The change in styles of open air cars is evident when comparing the 1912 Cadillac Phaeton with the 1975 Cadillac Eldorado.
H&R file photo
1987: A $5,400 Dodge Omni, left, stood admirably to a $54,000 Cadillac Allante in a H&R reporter's comparison.
H&R file photo
1988: From left, Jim Schoenberg, Gwen Miller, Ron Miller, Lacy Miller, 5, Kim Braun, John, Kevin Underwood are members of the Illinois Valley Oldsmobile Club. Kevin owns a 1978 Toronado, 1969 Vista Cruiser station wagon, 1972 Cutlass and a 1939 street rod.
H&R file photo
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512