Herald & Review journalists want to meet you

Without support from readers like you, journalists at the Herald & Review couldn't continue the job we love and consider sacred: telling the stories of this community.

We're honored and grateful for your support. And we relish hearing from you about our coverage — what you liked, what you didn't and what else you want to see.

That's why we host regular reader meetups to make sure we're taking time to get to know the people who are consuming and supporting our work — or anyone who has a story idea we should know about.

Some great stories have come out of these meetings. Our staff always comes away energized and excited to have talked with the people who make our work possible.

Our next "Coffee with the Newsroom" is noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Cafe, 256 W. Main St.

We hope to see you there. But if you can't make it, don't worry; we'll have other events.

Let's keep talking.

PHOTOS FROM THE HERALD & REVIEW ARCHIVES

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.