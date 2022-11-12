Herald & Review seeks nonprofit information for Giving Tuesday

DECATUR — The Herald & Review is seeking information from Central Illinois nonprofits that hope to raise funds for their missions on Giving Tuesday.

The global campaign, held on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, launched in November 2010 to encourage people to give back to their community through volunteering or donations. It follows the traditional retail "holidays" of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

To help local nonprofits and people who are looking for places to give, the Herald & Review plans to publish online and in print a directory of nonprofits that are hoping to benefit from donations this year.

To be included, submit our online form at bit.ly/hrgiving.

Submissions will be collected through the close of business Nov. 21 and will be published the weekend before Giving Tuesday.