Herr and Tudor delighted by election to Cardinals Hall of Fame, but White doesn't think he belongs

No one else in the Cardinals’ Hall could match Stan Musial and few could match Red Schoendienst, which would make it a two-person Hall of Fame, in White’s estimation. “That’s all you need,” he joked.

But White had a nudge, perhaps a not so gentle one, in a telephone call from another former Cardinals first baseman who is in the Cardinals’ and National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“I didn’t really want to do it,” said White. “But Joe Torre was the one who pushed it. I like Torre.”

And so White reluctantly agreed to be the winner on the veterans’ ballot voted on by members of the Red Ribbon Committee. At age 86, though, he doesn’t travel anymore and said he would not be in attendance at a proposed late August ceremony, which might have to be postponed anyway because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A member of five All-Star teams and winner of six Gold Gloves in his time here, White hit a career-high .324 in 1962 and had 200 hits, 27 homers and 109 runs batted in the next year. On the World Series club, White had 21 homers and 102 RBIs.