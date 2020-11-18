Higher taxes in store for Unit 5 homeowners under proposed levy (Plus copy)

In other business, the board voted to adjust pay for certified substitute teachers working during the pandemic.

The measure allows the administration to pay a slightly higher rate during periods in which there are not enough substitutes to cover for staff who are quarantined by COVID-19 protocol.

The adjusted rate, normally paid to substitutes working 31 to 60 days, is $95 per day for regular substitutes and $115 per day for Unit 5 retirees — $10 more than the typical rate for those working one to 15 days. Administrators will determine prior to the beginning of each pay period whether or not that period will qualify for this COVID increase.

As of Tuesday, 75 classroom teachers were out, working remote per COVID protocols, and 44 classroom positions were not filled by a substitute teacher.

Superintendent Kristen Weikle said, "the district is dangerously close to not being able to staff all of our buildings, and what that means is we may not be able to keep all of our buildings open if we don't get more subs."

Weikle said the use of surge pay may help Unit 5 be more competitive to increase the number of interested substitutes in the district’s pool.