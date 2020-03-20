Historian Niall Ferguson warns of contagion, online and off

Ferguson admits he initially bought into the promise of the Internet — that it could create a global community, a utopia, even. But the more he looked at it the more he saw the downsides — the undermining of democracy, the swift movement of noxious content, the rise of billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg at the top of the pyramid.

"We definitely were very susceptible to the Silicon Valley Kool-Aid that once we were all connected, everything would be awesome. I believed that for a time," he said.

"I'm pretty sure most people did because e-mail was so cool and web sites were so amazing. And Google was such a boom. And Facebook was astonishing. We were very, very disinclined to think that there could be downsides."

He suspects many people seem to think they are getting free services from online hubs like Google and Facebook. In fact, we are actually handing over to them our personal information, and much too easily.

"I think we've slightly misunderstood the central relationship in the Internet age, which is we give our data and we get services in return. We're really underpricing our own personal data."