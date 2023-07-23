1984: Sometimes the track at Macon Speedway isn't quite large enough to hold the path of a stock car. at least that's what happened in this case when a late model climbed the wall and hit the fence.
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Building permit issued for "new Starbucks building" on city's east side.
One by one, every member of the Shelby County Dive Team resigned at a raucous county board meeting Tuesday evening after failing to secure the…
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Driver injured but home's occupant emerged unhurt. House too badly damaged to be livable.
A guilty plea and a charge dismissed ends the confrontation between race teams.