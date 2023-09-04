1941: Some 9,000 persons packed the downtown streets to view the annual Labor Day parade staged by Trades and Labor Assembly. This was taken at Main and North streets. The marchers represented 45 unions.
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said it was unclear how the man obtained the forklift.
Hospital health care group battling to restore service while continuing to provide patient care.
Crash occurred Thursday afternoon on Illinois 48.
Check out all the final scores in Week 2 around Central Illinois in high school football.
Myson Johnson-Cook got his first college offer before he entered high school. He's surpassed obstacles since birth with the help of his siblin…