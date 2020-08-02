Hochman: When it comes to COVID-19, the St. Louis Cardinals deal with similar issues St. Louis does

But there is frustration, which leads to speculation. Did someone selfishly do something irresponsible that jeopardized the health and safety of the team? We do know how seriously the Cardinals veterans are taking this. Remember this quote from Adam Wainwright, in regards to an early July team meeting?

“The message (of the meeting) was: ‘Listen, if we see ya’ll stepping out of line, we’re going to let you know about it real quick,’” Wainwright said. “‘Because there’s no room for selfishness right now during this part of the season, where everything has to go just perfect for us to play.’

“There’s a lot at stake, a lot of livelihoods at stake and a lot of enjoyment at stake for fans who are going to watch. There are a lot of people who have stuff riding on what we’re doing. It’s very important that we talk about being careful, being safe, controlling what we can control and not going too crazy. For three months. We’re talking about three months. After three months, we can’t dictate what you’re doing anymore. But for three months, we need everybody to kind of be good soldiers.”

But just like in our city, you have a variety of opinions for what it means to be a good soldier during a pandemic.