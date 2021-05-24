Watch now: Decatur-area AC fixers scramble as warmth rolls in

DECATUR — The arrival of summer-like weather over the weekend brought with it a rash of service calls for technicians needed to troubleshoot ailing cooling systems.
“As soon as we do have a little bit of a humidity change, that's whenever the phone starts ringing,” said Jeff Zerfowski of Air King Inc. in Decatur.
Air King team members have been handling service calls through the weekend and after hours since warm and humid weather started Friday. Since then, things have been swamped.
Air King Inc. has a 7-person service team and, on regular business days, can see up to fifty-six appointments. People can still face major issues finding an appointment at the beginning of the season, according to technician Jeremy Tennyson, who has worked with A/C units for thirteen years.
“You want to catch the issues before they happen,” Tennyson said. This means scheduling check-up appointments before it becomes hot and keeping your eye out for issues.
“I would really like to people get them (heating and cooling systems) checked every single year,” Tennyson said. “That’s not just a money thing, coming to us. I know a lot of people think that. There are a lot more safeties, a lot more things on these newer units that require more maintenance. They’re a lot more sensitive than they used to be.”
Garrett McDowell, who helps run the family-owned McDowell Plumbing, Heating & Air with his father in Mattoon, made the same recommendation.
“A lot of people don't get their furnace, or air conditioner checked the way they should, you know, and service every year, every other year, and something like that would really help them out a lot,” McDowell said. “They wouldn't have to have those maybe expensive repairs.”
Some of these repairs might include things like chewed wires or leaking refrigerant. Often, these repairs might cost more than a standard maintenance check-up that can cost $80-100, but it could also mean peace of mind if they solve issues before a heat wave.
A tell-tale sign your unit is having problems, according to Tennyson, is when it is always running.
“If it’s running non-stop in this kind of weather, it’s an issue,” Tennyson said. “It should run for so long and then shut off when it’s satisfied your thermostat. If it’s running non-stop, the outside unit could be dirty, it could be low on Freon, it may have a plugged filter.”
Filters in the air handling system are the most important thing to maintain during peak season, according to Tennyson. People should change pleated filters once a month.
“The easiest way to remember is whenever you get your power bill,” Tennyson said.
Washing the condenser coils is another way to improve the way the unit runs, according to Zerfowski. Everyone can clean their condensers with a garden hose — never a power washer.
“A power washer will flatten all of (the coils) down, so never use it,” Tennyson said.
“Those are just the main things that you can basically do to help prolong the life of your equipment and make it more efficient operating system,” Zerfowki said.
Like the dirty coils, the Mother Nature has other tricks up her sleeve when it comes to causing system issues. During one of his many calls Monday, Tennyson was able to fix the problem by repairing a wire that likely had been chewed through by a small animal that got into outdoor unit.
People can continue to protect their air conditioning units from such issues by placing mothballs around the unit, Tennyson said.