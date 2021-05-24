Watch now: First hint of summer exposes ailing cooling systems

Garrett McDowell, who helps run the family-owned McDowell Plumbing, Heating & Air with his father in Mattoon, made the same recommendation.

“A lot of people don't get their furnace, or air conditioner checked the way they should, you know, and service every year, every other year, and something like that would really help them out a lot,” McDowell said. “They wouldn't have to have those maybe expensive repairs.”

Some of these repairs might include things like chewed wires or leaking refrigerant. Often, these repairs might cost more than a standard maintenance check-up that can cost $80-100, but it could also mean peace of mind if they solve issues before a heat wave.

A tell-tale sign your unit is having problems, according to Tennyson, is when it is always running.

“If it’s running non-stop in this kind of weather, it’s an issue,” Tennyson said. “It should run for so long and then shut off when it’s satisfied your thermostat. If it’s running non-stop, the outside unit could be dirty, it could be low on Freon, it may have a plugged filter.”