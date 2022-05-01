Horoscope for May 1

Initiate plans and turn negatives into positives. Take a stand and do your best. Be creative and intelligent when handling institutional matters and dealing with rules. Preparation and intuition will take you to the finish line. Personal growth and love are favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make your move. Say what's on your mind and implement your plans with precision and detail. Don't hold back when action is required and your reputation is at stake. Romance is on the rise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take a position and share your beliefs, and you will make a difference. Assess situations and do your part to make things right. Get to know your rivals. Don't let anger take hold.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Plan your actions. Look at your options and alternatives. Don't fear change or shy away from the spotlight. Be passionate about what you want and use your insight to bring about change.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll face limitations if you fight unfairly. Grant to others the freedom you want yourself, then proceed. Trying to change others is a waste of time. Set a good example.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll learn if you are willing to try something new. Listen and respect others' beliefs, but in the end, do what's best for you. A joint venture, partnership or agreement will turn out well.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pay attention to what's happening at home. Look for simple ways to make amends, and you will avoid feeling left out. Keeping the peace and striving for equality will keep things friendly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Venture into situations that are intriguing and encourage you to make personal changes that boost your morale and confidence. Romance is in the stars. Share your thoughts and listen to those of others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do your homework. Don't trust anyone to give you accurate information. Put your emotions on hold, and you'll see situations more clearly. Verify facts and act responsibly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't hold back when you have so much to gain. Get together with a friend, relative or collaborator and map out what you want to do next. Working with others will pay off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't feel the need to make a move because someone else prompts you. It's OK to be an observer or to do your own thing. Stick close to home and move items around to accommodate something you want to pursue.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Pursue what makes you happy, and incorporate it into your everyday routine. You are the master of your domain, so don't let an outsider interfere. The world is your oyster.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Choose your words wisely. Saying something that might jeopardize your reputation or an important relationship will leave you down in the dumps. Use your intelligence to handle sensitive situations.

