Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take care of unfinished tasks. Once you have your responsibilities put to rest, you will feel less stressed and more open to personal pampering.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your life simple, moderate and focused on what's important to you. A change to the way you live or a relationship adjustment that encourages equality will improve your life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on what you have to achieve. You can make personal changes if you are willing to do the work yourself. Don't count on others to do things for you.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Speak up and find out where you stand. Anger won't solve a dilemma you face, but common sense will. Change the way you live or handle your financial affairs.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Control your emotions before you say something that leads to trouble. Go about your business, take care of your responsibilities and do something physical to expel excess energy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — A chance to get ahead is within reach. Speak up, make what you want clear and do the legwork necessary to put yourself in a position that makes you feel content and secure.