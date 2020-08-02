× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Your birthday today:

Make moderation and what's important to you your focus this year. A change of scenery and spending more time enjoying life and the people you love will lead to happiness and contentment. Recognize what you need instead of what you desire.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Eliminate what's no longer of value to you. Don't let anyone dictate how you should live your life. Recognize what you don't need, and progress will be yours.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of plans will lead to a new adventure. Take an online course or volunteer for a service that will help you connect with people searching for common interests and personal gain.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take care of responsibilities and move on to more enjoyable pastimes. Take pride in your appearance, make plans with a loved one and don't let anyone make unreasonable demands of you.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You'll crave knowledge. Research the best way to make your dreams come true. Don't let others' actions cause uncertainty.