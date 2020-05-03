Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don't let the past hold you back. Learn from experience and put your faith in the future. Follow your instincts when dealing with your health and affairs of the heart.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take care of your responsibilities without asking for help. Other people will slow you down, criticize and complain. A change at home will turn out better than anticipated.

Scorpio

(Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Use your charm, ingenuity and persuasive tactics to get others to pitch in and help. A partnership looks promising if you give each other enough space to grow personally and creatively.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Face change and obstacles head-on. If you are up-front, you will gain respect as well as the help you need to improve your life. Make love and romance priorities.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Get together with friends or make changes at home that will add to your comfort. A heart-to-heart talk with someone close to you will resolve pending issues and concerns.