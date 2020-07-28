How area schools are returning to instruction

The following area schools responded to our questions about how classes will be handled in the new school year. Some are still developing plans.
MOUNT ZION SCHOOL DISTRICT
What steps are being taken in response to COVID?
We have provided 24 pages of steps that are being taken in response to COVID.
We are allowing our parents to choose between the following educational options:
- In-person instruction all day with a mask
- In-person instruction all day without a mask, but with a medical note on file
- In-person instruction part-time with a mask, and the other part remote learning
- Remote instruction all day
Parents can switch between learning methods during the year, as the situation changes. Teachers are providing their in-class instruction through videos to all those learning at home.
How are teachers and staff being protected?
Precautions are taken through cleaning methods, scheduling methods, and by following the state and IDPH guidelines throughout our plan document.
What measures are being taken with transportation services?
Modified routes, reduced students, masks required.
What distance learning is being offered?
Full-time remote learning or partial remote learning.
What should parents know?
We provide a summary at the beginning of our plan that highlights the schedule, mask requirements, remote learning options, meal options, transportation limitations, extra-curricular limitations and what we will do if we have a positive case. At the end of our question-and-answer document we also provide the contact information so they know who to contact if they have questions.
OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC SCHOOL
What steps are being taken in response to COVID?
Re-Opening School Team has developed the plan and will monitor the implementation of the safety expectations on a daily basis. Parents will take student temperatures prior to students coming into the building. Staff will take student temperatures as needed. Isolation area is in place for student or students who have a temperature while at school. Parent will be contacted and must pick the child up from school. Staff will self-monitor their temperatures.
Re-Opening School Team has developed the plan and will monitor the implementation of the safety expectations on a daily basis. Face masks will be worn by staff and students in the hallways. Lanyards for face masks have been purchased for each student in the school. Students will wear masks in the classroom if social distancing requirements cannot be met in the classrooms. Students in grades K to 5 will have desk shields for their assigned desks.
Middle school students will wear masks in the classroom and when transitioning to classes. (Several outside breaks will be taken during the day in order for students to remove masks while maintaining social distance expectations.) Teachers are encouraged to instruct students outside if possible.
Specialists will teach in the individual classrooms in order to limit student movement in the building. Students will not share materials or supplies. Students will eat lunch in the classrooms. Students will have recess with their classroom only until further notice. Water fountain will not be used, students will bring water to school each day. Signs will be posted throughout the hallways, classrooms and building to remind students about the safety precautions that must be taken.
How are teachers and staff being protected?
Classrooms have been arranged to meet the social distance guidelines as much as possible. Grades K to 5 will have desk shields for each student's assigned desk. Non-traditional furniture has been removed from the classroom to maximize space. Teachers will be 6 feet away from all students while teaching. Teacher/students must wear a mask during small group instruction. Teachers may wear a face shield while instructing the class. Students will have access to hand sanitizer and desk wipes as needed. Visitors will not be allowed in the hallways and classrooms at this time.
What measures are being taken with transportation services?
Families bring the children to school, transportation is not an issue.
What distance learning is being offered?
Parents who choose e-Learning for their child will have instruction provided via Google Classroom for grade 3 to 8. Pre-K to grade 2 may decide to use another program to present instruction. Parents will be provided either small group in-person or Zoom opportunity to learn more about the program their child will be using for e-Learning instruction.
What should parents know?
The safety of the families is our top priority at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School. The staff will model the safety guidelines and protocols for the students; our goal is to stay in school and to be able to provide the safest academic learning environment possible for staff and students.
More at ololschool.com
ST. TERESA HIGH SCHOOL
What steps are being taken in response to COVID?
Under the guidance of the Diocese of Springfield, St. Teresa’s Covid-19 Response Team is drafting a Return to School Plan, a responsibility that we do not take lightly. We have developed a multi-faceted plan intended to minimize the risk of exposure to Covid-19. Our plan adopts a holistic approach and was designed to safeguard students’ mental, physical, and spiritual health.
How are teachers and staff being protected?
We are taking every precaution to increase the safety of our teachers and staff. Some of the safety precautions are as follows:
- Daily administrator, faculty, and staff temperature checks and symptom screening
- Face coverings are required in the building
- Hand sanitizing stations will be present in every classroom
- Classrooms are being arranged to provide as much social distancing as possible
- Customized Plexiglas shields are being constructed for each teacher and office personnel
- High-touch surfaces will be cleaned multiple times per day
- Classrooms and other shared spaces will be cleaned and sanitized daily
- Visitors to the school will be limited
What distance learning is being offered?
St. Teresa has a comprehensive, multi-tiered distance learning program that ensures that our students do not have a gap in their learning experience, should we remain in the school building, or be forced to return to remote learning in the future. Our E-learning program was launched in mid-March after the unexpected transition to remote learning. The program includes live and recorded lessons, multiple learning platforms, and accountability for students in all domains of learning: attendance, engagement, participation, and assessment. Students will receive letter grades during E-learning this academic year, as they did during our spring E-learning. Accountability is a critical component of preparing students for the challenges of college and life.
What should parents know?
Parents can feel confident in their decision to send their child to St. Teresa, particularly during these challenging times. The high school years are a crucial time for students to develop not only academic knowledge but also strong study skills and organizational habits that support accountability and independence as they prepare for college coursework. Our decision to return to in-person school is not taken lightly. We believe that educating students in a faith-filled, college preparatory setting is our mission and the safeguards that we have spent months creating will support students learning both in and out of the classroom. During this time, we will teach your students, guide them on their post-high school path, and pray with them during the unique challenges of this pandemic. Parents, you are our partners in this mission and we will keep you informed, engaged, and supported while your child is at St. Teresa.
More at stteresa.org
ARGENTA-OREANA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Information is posted at argenta-oreana.org
CERRO GORDO SCHOOL DISTRICT
Information is posted at cgbroncos.org
MAROA-FORSYTH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Questions about the plan were directed to the document posted at mfschools.net
MERIDIAN SCHOOL DISTRICT
Information is posted at meridianhawks.net
WARRENSBURG-LATHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT
The reopening plan is at wl.k12.il.us
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!