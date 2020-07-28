How area schools are returning to instruction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The following area schools responded to our questions about how classes will be handled in the new school year. Some are still developing plans.

MOUNT ZION SCHOOL DISTRICT

What steps are being taken in response to COVID?

We have provided 24 pages of steps that are being taken in response to COVID.

We are allowing our parents to choose between the following educational options:

In-person instruction all day with a mask

In-person instruction all day without a mask, but with a medical note on file

In-person instruction part-time with a mask, and the other part remote learning

Remote instruction all day

Parents can switch between learning methods during the year, as the situation changes. Teachers are providing their in-class instruction through videos to all those learning at home.

How are teachers and staff being protected?

Precautions are taken through cleaning methods, scheduling methods, and by following the state and IDPH guidelines throughout our plan document.

What measures are being taken with transportation services?