How Decatur agencies, volunteers are caring for the homeless during the coronavirus outbreak (neighbors copy)

Hot foods will be served for the next few days, such as spaghetti and garlic bread. The staff will utilize the perishables as well. “Then we will hand out sack lunches afterwards,” Frazier said about the next step after the hot food is gone. “Like lunch meat and peanut butter, but that’s our last resort.”

Frazier and the staff are accepting donations of to-go containers and ziplock bags as well as food such as bread, sandwich meats, cheese, canned or bottled beverages and individually packaged chips. “If they can’t donate the items, monetary donations are accepted,” Frazier said.

Because the staff is no longer utilizing any help from individuals over the age of 60, they are also running short on volunteers. Those ages 16 and older are invited to assist in preparing and serving the Good Samaritan patrons.

The staff continues to practice the same sanitary procedures they always have, by using gloves, sanitizing door handles and other procedures. “And we keep contact with patrons at a minimum,” Frazier said.

The patrons are also able to use the portable hand washing stations located outside of the building.