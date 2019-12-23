How warm? Here's the Christmas Day forecast for Central Illinois 🌞🎅🏻

The National Weather Service is projecting a high of 60 degrees on Wednesday, approaching a new record. The record for Springfield was set in 1982 at 62 degrees. The same record high was set in Peoria in 1936.

In Chicago, the highest daytime temperature was recorded in 1983, when it was 64 degrees on Christmas Day. The next-highest recorded temperature, 56 degrees, was a tie between two years: 1936 and 1895. After that, it was 55 degrees in 1971 and 52 degrees in 1992, according to data provided by the weather service.