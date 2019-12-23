How warm? Here's the Christmas Day forecast for Central Illinois 🌞🎅🏻

7 Day Forecast
The National Weather Service is projecting a high of 60 degrees on Wednesday, approaching a new record. The record for Springfield was set in 1982 at 62 degrees. The same record high was set in Peoria in 1936.
Similar warm weather is expected across the Midwest.
In Chicago, the highest daytime temperature was recorded in 1983, when it was 64 degrees on Christmas Day. The next-highest recorded temperature, 56 degrees, was a tie between two years: 1936 and 1895. After that, it was 55 degrees in 1971 and 52 degrees in 1992, according to data provided by the weather service.
If the forecast high temperature of 54 degrees is achieved, 2019 would be added to the list of warmest Christmas Days in the slot for fourth-warmest.
“If we come in at 54 (degrees) we’d be the fifth-warmest Christmas Day on record, because you’ve got a tie for second place,” Meteorologist Kevin Donofrio said.
Parts of the southern Plains reach the 70s both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
"Temperature anomalies will on average range between 10-15 degrees above normal from the Great Plains to the Northeast through mid-week," the weather service said.
Highs in the 50s are expected Thursday and Friday across Central Illinois.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.