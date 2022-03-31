I-72 to get upgrades in Macon County

DECATUR — Improvements to Interstate 72 in Macon County will cause delays for motorists in coming months.

On Monday, April 4, the Illinois Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing the interstate from the Sangamon County line east to about 1.5 miles west of U.S. 51 in Decatur. The work will reduce the highway to one lane in each direction during portions of the work, with traffic control signs, arrows and barricades to direct motorists.

IDOT also will be reconstructing the westbound lane of I-72 from the Cemetery Road overpass near Argenta to the Piatt/Macon County line.

This project should be completed by the end of November.

Median crossovers will divert westbound traffic to the eastbound passing lane and restrict motorists to one lane in each direction. Temporary concrete barriers will be in place between the right and left eastbound lanes.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas.

