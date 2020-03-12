IHSA cancels basketball, all remaining winter State Series tournaments because of coronavirus (copy)

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association has canceled its remaining winter State Series postseason tournaments, including boys state basketball, because of concerns over the coronavirus.

Also canceled are Scholastic Bowl, Drama & Group Interpretation, Music, Debate and Journalism.

The association earlier Thursday announced it would limit attendance to 60 fans per school at the Class 1A and 2A state tournaments in Peoria this weekend and at all Class 3A and 4A sectionals, super-sectionals and the state tournament.

The IHSA opted to cancel the events altogether at around 6:30 p.m.

The Class 1A and 2A state tournament was scheduled to begin Friday. Lincoln was scheduled to host Springfield Lanphier in a Class 3A sectional final.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding that we have received from everyone involved in this process over the past 72 hours,” said Craig Anderson, IHSA executive director. “We have stressed the fluidity of this situation and have been transparent about the possibility that a suspension or cancellation could occur. While we had support from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department to continue our events with limited spectators, it has become untenable to continue the events among our member schools.

"Multiple schools who are participating or hosting these sports and activities have been forced to withdraw from those roles, clarifying the need for the IHSA to take definitive action. The Board considered suspending the events, but after deliberate discussion, did not believe that was a realistic option within the timeline. We feel for everyone who has been impacted, but must put the health and safety of all involved ahead of these events.”

The IHSA said it has not made any decisions related to spring sport tournaments.

“It is too early to make any decisions regarding IHSA spring state final tournaments,” said Anderson. “We respect the NCAA’s decision to cancel its spring championships, but also recognize that the exposure and travel by our high school teams is not as expansive as collegiate teams.

"At this juncture, we recommend that all IHSA spring sport teams consult their local health departments, and follow their recommendations on if and how to proceed with practices and regular-season contests.”

Anderson added, “I also want to commend the coaches and administrators from the Class 1A and Class 2A state finalists who traveled to Peoria today. While obviously disappointed, they conducted themselves with the utmost class as we charted this unprecedented situation together."

Full refunds will be available for all fans who already purchased tickets.

Lincoln finished with a 32-2 record. The Railers won their final 17 games.

"At a loss for words," said the Lincoln Basketball Twitter account. "The work this team has put in together since they were kids, to work their butts off to have such a special season ... ended just like that."

Lincoln's starting lineup featured three seniors in Will Ewald, Kameron Whiteman and Kaden Froebe.

"Congrats on all the success you three have EARNED the past four years," the Twitter account continued. "Because of you, this Railer team will be remembered for a long, long time. Thank you for all the great memories you gave the students of LCHS and the city of Lincoln."

The cancellations also includes the Country Financial Three-Point contest, which included Arcola's Kacee Moore.

Moore's coach, Arcola coach Greg Gisinger, said he got the news while driving to Peoria for the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-state meeting.

"Nick Lindsey (Arcola athletics director) called me and said the IHSA has postponed the event," Gisinger said. "I don't see when they can have it. It is unfortunate, but what are you going to do."

Gisinger called Moore to inform him of the news.

"He was upset, as it was a chance to shoot in an arena," said Gisinger. "It is unfortunate it happened to him and everyone else."