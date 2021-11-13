 Skip to main content
IHSA Football Playoff quarterfinal scores from around the state

  • 0

CLASS 1A

Ridgeview-Lexington 51, Abingdon-Avon 12, final

Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 28, final

Central A&M 14, Arcola 6, half

Carrollton 28, Athens 26, final

CLASS 2A

#13 Kankakee McNamara (7-4) at #1 Wilmington (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 5 p.m.

Downs Tri-Valley 34, Farmington 12, final

St. Teresa 7, Breese Mater Dei 0, 2nd

Nashville 43, Pana 19, final

CLASS 3A

Braidwood Reed-Custer 17, Byron 14, 4th

Elmhurst IC 10, Princeton 0, 2nd

Tolono Unity 21, Williamsville 7, 4th

Mount Carmel 14, Benton 14, 4th

CLASS 4A

#4 Genoa-Kingston (10-1) at #1 Joliet Catholic (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

#2 Richmond-Burton (11-0) vs. #6 Chicago Phillips (9-2) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Nov. 13, 4 p.m.

#4 Freeburg (9-2) at #1 Rochester (10-1), Sat., Nov. 13, 4 p.m.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 48, Breese Central 7, half

CLASS 5A

Sycamore 14, Chicago St. Patrick 0, 4th

Oak Park Fenwick 28, LaGrange Park Nazareth 17, final

Marion 22, Kankakee 7, 2nd

Morton 40, Mahomet-Seymour 28, final

CLASS 6A

Cary-Grove 42, Crystal Lake Central 21, final

Lake Forest 22, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 21, final

East St. Louis 20, Lemont 7, half

Crete-Monee 53, Washington 24, 4th

CLASS 7A

#17 Chicago Mt. Carmel (8-3) at #9 Chicago Brother Rice (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 4 p.m.

Wheaton North 10, Villa Park Willowbrook 7, final

#2 Rockton Hononegah (11-0) at #10 Chicago St. Rita (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 3 p.m.

#19 Algonquin Jacobs (8-3) at #11 Mt. Prospect (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

CLASS 8A

Wilmette Loyola 3, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 0, final

Lockport 28, Carol Stream Glenbard North 22, final

Chicago Marist 51, Glenview Glenbrook South 21, final

#6 Park Ridge Maine South (10-1) at #3 Naperville Neuqua Valley (10-1), Sat., Nov. 13, 5 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

Related to this story

Most Popular

